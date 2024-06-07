NDA means Naidu-Nitish dependent alliance: Congress’ bitter barb at Modi 3.0

New Delhi, June 7: The Congress, buoyed over its performance in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, launched a bitter attack on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday and described it as ‘Naidu Dependent Alliance or Nitish dependent Alliance’.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, addressing the media, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is so rattled by the election results that it has started abusing the Ayodhya residents over the poll defeat in the constituency.

“The people of Maharashtra gave the BJP a drubbing and so was the case in Ayodhya. It couldn’t win a single seat in Ayodhya and the adjoining areas and hence it is abusing the people of Ayodhya out of vengeance,” Khera said.

“NDA means Naidu dependent alliance, NDA means Nitish dependent alliance,” said Khera, taunting the BJP as well as Modi 3.0.

Congress’ vociferous attack on the BJP comes on the back of PM-elect Narendra Modi’s new slogan for the NDA, which he described as ‘New India, Developed India and Aspirational India’.

Khera further accused the Modi dispensation of insulting and denigrating the historical and iconic figures of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Khera also sought to draw an analogy between PM-elect bowing down before the Constitution and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

“When Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, the killer woman first went down and bowed down before him. Same was the case with Mahatma Gandhi, as his killer first went down and then assassinated him. Today, when Prime Minister bowed before the Constitution, we got scared,” he said, indirectly hinting at a “threat to the Constitution” under the current regime.

He said that it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who put up a consistent fight against the ‘suppression’ of the Constitution and asserted that he along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders worked hard to save the sacred book during the poll campaign.

Notably, Narendra Modi was chosen as the leader of the BJP and NDA Parliamentary party at an alliance partners meeting on Friday, paving the way for his oath ceremony as Prime Minister, for a record third term.

–IANS