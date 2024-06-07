NDA meet: Bihar and Maharashtra CM back Narendra Modi for PM post, take jibe at INDIA bloc

New Delhi, June 7: At the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet, the alliance partners hailed the victory for the third straight term under the leadership of Narendra Modi and pledged to extend unwavering support to Modi 3.0.

JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that his party fully backs the proposal of Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary party and vowed to support the government in all its endeavours.

“For 10 years, Narendra Modi has been serving the country with full dedication and integrity. We are happy to see that he will serve the nation again,” Nitish said.

He also took potshots at the Congress-led INDIA bloc and said that they were made to bite the dust despite befooling the public with false and fake promises.

“This time, they got some seats. Next time, they will be fully vanquished,” Nitish said, in a caustic jibe at the Opposition.

Nitish further said that the JD(U) chief and other allies will stand as firm and united constituents of NDA, in working towards the nation’s progress.

“I congratulate you and assure you that all constituents will stay committed and focused towards a common goal,” Nitish said.

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief, endorsing Narendra Modi for Prime Minister for a record third term, said that this was a historic day and his party remains fully committed to NDA’s goals.

Taking a dig at INDIA block, he said that Opposition resorted to many canards and hearsay but the countrymen reposed unwavering faith in Narendra Modi’s leadership.

–IANS