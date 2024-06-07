Friday, June 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

NDA meet: Bihar and Maharashtra CM back Narendra Modi for PM post, take jibe at INDIA bloc

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 7: At the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet, the alliance partners hailed the victory for the third straight term under the leadership of Narendra Modi and pledged to extend unwavering support to Modi 3.0.

JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that his party fully backs the proposal of Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary party and vowed to support the government in all its endeavours.

“For 10 years, Narendra Modi has been serving the country with full dedication and integrity. We are happy to see that he will serve the nation again,” Nitish said.

He also took potshots at the Congress-led INDIA bloc and said that they were made to bite the dust despite befooling the public with false and fake promises.

“This time, they got some seats. Next time, they will be fully vanquished,” Nitish said, in a caustic jibe at the Opposition.

Nitish further said that the JD(U) chief and other allies will stand as firm and united constituents of NDA, in working towards the nation’s progress.

“I congratulate you and assure you that all constituents will stay committed and focused towards a common goal,” Nitish said.

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief, endorsing Narendra Modi for Prime Minister for a record third term, said that this was a historic day and his party remains fully committed to NDA’s goals.

Taking a dig at INDIA block, he said that Opposition resorted to many canards and hearsay but the countrymen reposed unwavering faith in Narendra Modi’s leadership.

–IANS

Previous article
RBI hikes limit of bulk deposits for banks, FD investors to gain
Next article
RBI easing FEMA guidelines to facilitate overseas trade
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Naidu sends clear message with praise for PM Modi at NDA meet

  New Delhi, June 7: In what augurs well for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Telugu Desam Party President,...
NATIONAL

India’s forex reserves at historic high of $651.5 bn, CAD to dip: RBI

  Mumbai, June 7: With a lower trade deficit, robust services export growth and strong remittances, the current account...
NATIONAL

Narendra Modi elected as leader of NDA Parliamentary party, felicitated by allies

  New Delhi, June 7:  Narendra Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary party on Friday,...
NATIONAL

RBI easing FEMA guidelines to facilitate overseas trade

  Mumbai, June 7: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to rationalise existing guidelines on the export and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Naidu sends clear message with praise for PM Modi at NDA meet

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 7: In what augurs well for...

India’s forex reserves at historic high of $651.5 bn, CAD to dip: RBI

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 7: With a lower trade deficit, robust...

Narendra Modi elected as leader of NDA Parliamentary party, felicitated by allies

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 7:  Narendra Modi was elected as...
Load more

Popular news

Naidu sends clear message with praise for PM Modi at NDA meet

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 7: In what augurs well for...

India’s forex reserves at historic high of $651.5 bn, CAD to dip: RBI

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 7: With a lower trade deficit, robust...

Narendra Modi elected as leader of NDA Parliamentary party, felicitated by allies

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 7:  Narendra Modi was elected as...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img