Sunday, June 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

PM Modi hosts tea party, MPs set to be ministers attend

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 9:Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening, MPs, who are set to be part of the Council of Ministers, were invited for a ‘tea party’ at the PM’s residence.

Those who attended the party included BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rao Inderjit Singh, Pankaj Choudhary, B.L. Verma, Annapurna Devi, Nityanand Rai, Arjun Meghwal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Harsh Malhotra, Raksha Khadse, G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Bihar former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also reached the Prime Minister’s residence.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda reached the Prime Minister’s residence.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 7.15 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Telugu Desam Party’s Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar will also be among the Central ministers to be sworn in on Sunday.

–IANS

Previous article
Symbol of India’s ascendancy: Global dignitaries gather for PM Modi’s swearing-in
Next article
DGCA derosters ATC staff following near-miss incident at Mumbai airport
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Pralhad Joshi invited me to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony’: Trinamool MP

Kolkata, June 9: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, on Sunday, said he received a call from...
NATIONAL

Bhutan PM, Sri Lankan President arrive in Delhi to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, June 9 :Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi...
NATIONAL

DGCA derosters ATC staff following near-miss incident at Mumbai airport

New Delhi, June 9 :Taking swift action, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) de-rostered the Air Traffic...
NATIONAL

Symbol of India’s ascendancy: Global dignitaries gather for PM Modi’s swearing-in

New Delhi, June 9:Firmly backing New Delhi's 'neighbourhood first' doctrine and the significant constructive role that India has...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Pralhad Joshi invited me to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony’: Trinamool MP

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 9: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Sudip...

Bhutan PM, Sri Lankan President arrive in Delhi to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 9 :Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay and...

DGCA derosters ATC staff following near-miss incident at Mumbai airport

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 9 :Taking swift action, the Directorate...
Load more

Popular news

‘Pralhad Joshi invited me to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony’: Trinamool MP

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 9: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Sudip...

Bhutan PM, Sri Lankan President arrive in Delhi to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 9 :Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay and...

DGCA derosters ATC staff following near-miss incident at Mumbai airport

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 9 :Taking swift action, the Directorate...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img