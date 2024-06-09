PM Modi hosts tea party, MPs set to be ministers attend

New Delhi, June 9:Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening, MPs, who are set to be part of the Council of Ministers, were invited for a ‘tea party’ at the PM’s residence.

Those who attended the party included BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rao Inderjit Singh, Pankaj Choudhary, B.L. Verma, Annapurna Devi, Nityanand Rai, Arjun Meghwal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Harsh Malhotra, Raksha Khadse, G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Bihar former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also reached the Prime Minister’s residence.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda reached the Prime Minister’s residence.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 7.15 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Telugu Desam Party’s Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar will also be among the Central ministers to be sworn in on Sunday.

–IANS