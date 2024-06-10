Monday, June 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Company gets contract without trading licence, KHNAM irked

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 9: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has expressed disappointment that the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has failed to intervene in the allotment of contract by NEIGRIHMS to a non-tribal contractor who did not obtain the trading licence from the council.
KHNAM working president Thomas Passah said this reflects the failure of the council to strictly implement the provisions laid down under the Trading by Non-Tribals Regulation, 1954.
He said the non-tribal trader obtained only a single trading licence from the council. He described as illegal the trader in question carrying out all his business transactions with the single trading licence.
According to him, the trader should have obtained a separate licence for the contract in NEIGRIHMS.
“We feel the contract of the non-tribal trader in NEIGRIHMS will end when the council decides to intervene,” Passah said.
Earlier, the KHADC decided to write to NEIGRIHMS director Prof Nalin Mehta to seek details about the firms, traders and contractors, which are associated with the institute for supply of materials, taking up contract work.
The decision was made after the KHNAM had complained about a non-tribal contractor, who was reportedly awarded a tender by NEIGRHIMS despite the person not obtaining the trading licence from the council.  KHADC Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem said he has nothing to comment about the particular contractor.
Syiem had said the KHADC would only seek the details about the firms and contractors — both local and non-local — which are associated with the institute.
“We would like to know how many firms from outside have obtained the trading licences from the council,” he had stated.

