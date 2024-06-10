Monday, June 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Union Minister Chouhan seeks blessings from ex-Prez Kovind, LK Advani before start of new inning

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Bhopal, June 10: A day after senior BJP leader and four-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made his debut in the Union Cabinet, he met veteran leader LK Advani on Monday.

Accompanied by his wife Sadhana Singh, the newly-elected Lok Sabha MP paid a courtesy visit to former Deputy PM Advani in New Delhi and sought his blessings for the new inning.

Before that, he met former President Ram Nath Kovind at the latter’s residence.

Chouhan also met Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and BJP President JP Nadda, who is now a Cabinet colleague.

Chouhan won the Lok Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha, around 60 km from the state capital Bhopal.

Although, this is the sixth-time that Chouhan has been elected as a Lok Sabha MP, he took oath as Union Minister for the very first time.

Before it, the veteran leader served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for over 17 years between 2005 and 2023.

Apart from Chouhan, two other BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Virendra Khatik were inducted into PM Modi’s Cabinet on Sunday.

Two other BJP MPs from the state, Savitri Thakur and Durgadas Uike were sworn in as Ministers of State (MoS).

Notably, the BJP has won all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh against 28 in 2019 and 27 in 2014.

–IANS

 

Previous article
Mizoram-Myanmar cross-border trade stopped after bridge blown up by Myanmar Army
Next article
Wildlife protection: NGOs resolve to sensitise grassroot communities on Assam-Arunachal border
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

First Cabinet meeting of Modi 3.0 gives go-ahead to build 3 crore more houses for poor

  New Delhi, June 10: The first Cabinet meeting of the new NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra...
NATIONAL

Australian Consul General visits ASDMA; discusses disaster preparedness

  Guwahati, June 10: Australian Consul General, Kolkata, Hugh Boylan visited the office of Assam State Disaster Management Authority...
Business

Equity mutual funds hit record Rs 34,697 crore in May, all eyes on govt’s 100-day action plan

Shillong, June 10: Equity mutual fund inflows reached a record Rs 34,697 crore in May, an 83.42 per...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kangana incident reflects simmering anger caused by her ‘venomous’ statement: Punjab CM

Shillong, June 10: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday that a CISF constable allegedly slapping Bollywood...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

First Cabinet meeting of Modi 3.0 gives go-ahead to build 3 crore more houses for poor

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 10: The first Cabinet meeting of...

Australian Consul General visits ASDMA; discusses disaster preparedness

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, June 10: Australian Consul General, Kolkata, Hugh Boylan...

Equity mutual funds hit record Rs 34,697 crore in May, all eyes on govt’s 100-day action plan

Business 0
Shillong, June 10: Equity mutual fund inflows reached a...
Load more

Popular news

First Cabinet meeting of Modi 3.0 gives go-ahead to build 3 crore more houses for poor

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 10: The first Cabinet meeting of...

Australian Consul General visits ASDMA; discusses disaster preparedness

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, June 10: Australian Consul General, Kolkata, Hugh Boylan...

Equity mutual funds hit record Rs 34,697 crore in May, all eyes on govt’s 100-day action plan

Business 0
Shillong, June 10: Equity mutual fund inflows reached a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img