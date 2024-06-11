Tuesday, June 11, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Malawi’s Vice President confirmed dead in plane crash

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Lilongwe, June 11: Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima, along with nine other individuals who were on board a military aircraft, have been confirmed dead after the plane went missing on Monday morning, President Lazarus Chakwera announced on Tuesday.

The wreck of a plane carrying the Vice President has been found with no survivors, President Chakwera said.

Chilima, 51, was travelling to a funeral of the country’s former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Ralph Kasambara, who was found dead in a room at a lodge in Lilongwe on Friday.

The plane failed to land at its intended destination at Mzuzu Airport in northern Malawi due to adverse weather conditions, and the pilot was advised to return to Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe before the aircraft went off the radar around 10 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) on Monday.

Soldiers had been searching Chikangawa Forest overnight and into the morning in an effort to find the plane.

In a news briefing on Tuesday, President Chakwera said the Malawi Defence Force commander informed him that the search and rescue operation has been completed and the plane was found. Chakwera said he was “deeply saddened and sorry” to inform Malawians of the terrible tragedy, the BBC reported.

He said the rescue team found the aircraft completely destroyed.

Chakwera paid tribute to Chilima, describing him as “a good man”, “devoted father” and “formidable VP”.

“I consider it one of the great honours of my life to have had him as a deputy and as a counsellor,” he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

–IANS

 

Previous article
US President’s son Hunter Biden convicted in firearms case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

US President’s son Hunter Biden convicted in firearms case

  Washington, June 11: A US jury on Tuesday found Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden,...
NATIONAL

Indian healthcare known globally for excellence, affordability & advanced infra: JP Nadda

  New Delhi, June 11: India’s healthcare sector is globally known for its excellence, affordability, and advanced infrastructure, said...
NATIONAL

FM Sitharaman on strong wicket as Modi 3.0 gears up to present full budget

  New Delhi, June 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a clear message of continuity in the government’s...
NATIONAL

Mohmad Haneefa, Independent MP from Ladakh meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

  New Delhi, June 11:  Mohmad Haneefa, the Independent MP from Ladakh, along with some local leaders met Congress...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

US President’s son Hunter Biden convicted in firearms case

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Washington, June 11: A US jury on Tuesday found...

Indian healthcare known globally for excellence, affordability & advanced infra: JP Nadda

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 11: India’s healthcare sector is globally...

FM Sitharaman on strong wicket as Modi 3.0 gears up to present full budget

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Load more

Popular news

US President’s son Hunter Biden convicted in firearms case

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Washington, June 11: A US jury on Tuesday found...

Indian healthcare known globally for excellence, affordability & advanced infra: JP Nadda

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 11: India’s healthcare sector is globally...

FM Sitharaman on strong wicket as Modi 3.0 gears up to present full budget

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img