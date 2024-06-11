Tuesday, June 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Plaint against EKH SP for ‘misconduct’

By: By Our Reporter

A group of cops led by the SP intended to forcibly remove
Bindas Syiem from her protest site under the pretext
of taking her for a medical checkup without her consent, plaint claims

SHILLONG, June 10: An advocate of the High Court of Meghalaya, Enlang Sawian, has lodged a formal complaint against the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Rituraj Ravi, with the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) and the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC).
In a letter addressed to the chairpersons of MSCW and MHRC, Sawian detailed an incident involving a resident of Umden Ri-Bhoi, Bindas Syiem, who has been conducting a peaceful, indefinite hunger strike to protest against the decade-long unresolved issue of the dilapidated conditions of Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur road.
The complaint highlights that on the night of June 9, at approximately 12:30 am, a group of heavily armed male police officers from the Special Operation Team, led by Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi, allegedly in an inebriated state, forcefully entered the protest site at the Additional Parking lot, Secretariat. This action was taken without the presence of a female police officer or an Executive Magistrate, which is mandated by law.
Sawian claims that the police intended to forcibly remove Syiem from her protest site under the pretext of taking her for a medical checkup, without her consent. The intervention was thwarted by the presence of supporters at the protest, who argued against taking Syiem for a medical test without a female police officer present.
“This act committed by the male police personnel of the Meghalaya Police department during night hours against Bindas Syiem is a clear violation of established protocols concerning women’s legal rights, particularly as she was exhausted, weak, and her health was deteriorating due to her indefinite hunger strike,” Sawian stated in the letter.
Sawian further emphasised that the police action has instilled fear and insecurity in Syiem, who continues her hunger strike. “The actions of the police personnel are unacceptable and cannot be encouraged at any level,” Sawian added.
In conclusion, Sawian has urged the MSCW and MHRC to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take necessary legal actions against the police personnel involved.

Doctors monitoring health of woman on fast for road
Modi signals continuity with portfolio decision
