Doctors monitoring health of woman on fast for road

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 10: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said Bindas Syiem, on hunger strike demanding the immediate construction of the Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur road, may be shifted to a hospital, if a team of doctors advise so.

More and more people are thronging the venue where Syiem is on an indefinite fast for the last five days.

Taking note of the protest, Tynsong — who holds the charge of PWD (Roads) — invited her for talks on her demands.

He said he has asked the district authorities concerned and the executive engineer of the PWD to meet her and explain the status of the road.

Giving details of the project, Tynsong said the project was conceptualised a long time ago and during MDA’s last tenure, they put it on the priority list of the World Bank. The project could not be implemented because of the high amount earmarked by the World Bank.

He said the government was able to submit the proposal for building the 20-km Nongpoh-Umden Road to the Centre in March through the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The proposal worth about Rs 52 crore includes the reconstruction and widening of the road, he added.

“The DPR is being prepared and it will be submitted to the Planning Department within a few days.

The proposal will then be sent to the NEC, which will forward it to the Ministry of DoNER for action,” Tynsong said.

Asserting the government’s intention to upgrade the road, he said a road from Umden to Lum Nongrim and connecting the National Highway in Byrnihat, will be included in phase III of the PMGSY.

This road, about 39 km long, would cost up to Rs 51 crore.

Urging Syiem to call off her strike, Tynsong said his doors are always open for her to meet him. “A team of doctors is monitoring her health and may shift her to a hospital if needed,” he said.

He also asked some pressure groups, which burnt some effigies, to understand the reality and not cross the limit.

“Burn my effigies 100 times but do not disturb the law and order and livelihood of the people,” he said.