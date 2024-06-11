Saleng calls Himanta ‘mentally unsound’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 10: Congress MP-elect from Tura constituency, Saleng A. Sangma on Monday called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentally unsound for blaming a “particular religion” for the BJP’s electoral setbacks in Nagaland, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

“You have already seen how the Assam CM has been talking about religion. I think it is becoming a little bit of a mental disorder,” Sangma said.

He said Sarma was talking about religion during the election campaign and had been targeting the Muslims.

“He should not be blaming (people or leaders of) other religions. He might be having some mental disorder,” he added.

Recalling Sarma’s past actions and deeds, Sangma said: “He said he does not need the ‘Miya’ and has been critical about a particular religious doctrine. How can he speak about Meghalaya, Manipur, and Nagaland?”

Earlier, the Voice of the People Party slammed Sarma and called him “a habitual loose talker”.

The party also asked the Assam CM to mind his own business and refrain from interfering in the affairs of Meghalaya.

Saleng Sangma resigns

as Gambegre MLA

Congress leader and newly-elected Tura MP Saleng A Sangma resigned as the MLA of Gambegre Assembly constituency on Monday.

He had defeated Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party by over 1.55 lakh votes in the parliamentary elections.

Saleng submitted his resignation letter to Assembly Secretary Andrew Simons in the presence of state Congress working president and former minister Deborah Marak and other Mahila Congress leaders.

His resignation will necessitate a by-election to the Gambegre seat. He said Congress leaders and the people will collectively decide on the party’s candidate when the time is ripe.

He said he will raise the pending issues of the state such as the demand for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, implementation of inner line permit (ILP), corruption etc in the Parliament.

“ILP was a state subject but it is now a central subject. We will be discussing with the elders from the AICC and all the legislative members after that only I can give the answer,” Saleng said to a query.

“We have already forwarded many issues. We have taken up a resolution for the inclusion of the languages. It will be put into consideration. We will also try for ILP. I am not saying we will get it,” he said.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he said, “We will be dealing with CAA. They have already notified (rules for CAA’s implementation) but we might be able to make the changes. We will call for that and discuss with the leaders from Delhi. We will study how it can be revoked or changes could be made in a few areas wherever required.”

He said there is now an advantage as an NDA government has been installed at the Centre. Democracy is safe because the NDA only got a majority and they cannot bulldoze anymore, he added.

He also said that there is no pressure on him to perform. He assured that he would put in his best effort to fulfil his responsibility towards the people.

He thanked everyone for paving the way for people “like me who aspire to be leaders”.

“We thought only wealth can get us leaders but people have given us the mandate. I definitely believe in them,” Saleng added.