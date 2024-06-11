Tuesday, June 11, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Vows to deliver as per aspirations of PM Modi and 140 crore people: Telecom Minister

New Delhi, June 11: Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Tuesday said there has been a tremendous revolution in the telecom department under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he will try his best to ensure that the ministry delivers as per the aspirations of the Prime Minister as well as 140 crore people.

Scindia has been given the charge of the Telecom Ministry in the new Cabinet, his second stint in the department. The minister previously served as the junior telecom minister from 2007 to 2009.

“It is like coming full circle for me. For me, this is also a department with which I have had tremendous emotional ties. It is my sincere effort to ensure that we live up to the expectations of the people of India under the leadership of PM Modi,” Scindia told the media as he took charge.

The minister said India Post and telecom divisions have a tremendous role to play at the local as well as at the global level.

Scindia switched to the BJP from the Congress in 2020 and was made Civil Aviation Minister in 2021.

Born on January 1, 1971, Jyotiraditya Scindia entered politics after his father Madhavrao Scindia’s untimely death in a plane crash in 2001.

Meanwhile, leading industry bodies welcomed the Telecom Minister, saying they look forward to working with him “to advance further policy reforms and spearhead pioneering initiatives that will elevate the digital revolution to the next level, integrating a variety of technological innovations”.

–IANS

