Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Bribery case: Vigilance team nabs govt official at Cachar DC’s office

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, June 12: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap at the office of the district commissioner, Cachar in Silchar on Wednesday and arrested a senior district administrative assistant over bribery allegations.

Official sources said a complaint was received at the directorate, alleging that Saumyabrata Bhattacharjee, senior district administrative assistant at the Cachar DC’s office, had demanded Rs 2,000 as bribe from the complainant to address a land-related matter.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and Bhattacharjee was caught red handed immediately after he accepted Rs 2,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant.

The bribe money has been recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of witnesses.

In this connection, a case has been registered at ACB (anti-corruption bureau) police station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The public servant has been arrested after the vigilance team found sufficient evidence against him.

“Necessary legal follow-up action is underway,” a statement issued here by the SP, directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam, said.

