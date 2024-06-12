Wednesday, June 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

One dead in fatal road mishap in city

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 11: A head-on collision between a couple of two-wheelers in Shillong on Monday night resulted in one death and two injuries. One of the injured was a female tourist from Kolkata.
The accident occurred at around 10.30 pm near Kitchen Express, Malki Point. The male rider of one of the two-wheelers, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, was declared dead at Shillong Civil Hospital.
Bishal Mondal, who was riding pillion, was injured. The tourist who suffered minor injuries was identified as Lisa Pradhan, a resident of Kolkata. Her husband, Devendra Nayak escaped unhurt.

