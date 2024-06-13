Thursday, June 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Software, hardware firms hiring talented freshers with highest salaries in India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Bengaluru, June 13: Signalling a shift in hiring strategies, IT companies in India, particularly in the hardware and software sectors, are hiring freshers the most as the demand for raw talent has increased by 5 per cent over the last six months, a report showed on Thursday.

As per data, new graduates in the IT–software and hardware industries earn the highest salaries, with averages ranging from Rs 4.07 lakh-Rs 7.49 lakh per annum (LPA), according to the report by talent platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC &amp; ME).

This is followed by the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry, which compensates freshers with average salaries ranging from Rs 3.06–Rs 5.49 LPA.

Other industries offering competitive compensation include automotive, engineering and FMCG, food and packaged food industry, with average salaries ranging from Rs 3.11–Rs 5.38 LPA.

As per the data, Bengaluru stands out with the highest average fresher salary of Rs 4.16 LPA, followed closely by Mumbai at Rs 3.99 LPA.

The IT companies in Delhi and Bengaluru showed the highest demand for freshers, followed by Mumbai, Chennai and Pune.

“We’re seeing a clear trend where startups and other companies are increasingly valuing skills over just academic credentials. This shift means that young professionals need to focus on acquiring relevant skills to stand out in the competitive job market,” said Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit.

To bridge this gap, there’s a pressing need for better learning and development initiatives within our educational system, Garisa added.

–IANS

 

Previous article
BJP govt in Odisha keeps its promise; throws open all 4 gates of Jagannath temple
Next article
BFFs Ajay Devgn, Tabu engage in banter as actress claims he often calls her for industry gossip
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Three killed, three missing as downpour triggers landslide in Sikkim

  Gangtok, June 13: At least three people have died due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain in...
NATIONAL

Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities, PM Modi directs officials after chairing J&K security meet

  New Delhi, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed the officials to deploy a full spectrum...
NATIONAL

MoS KV Singh reaches Kuwait to oversee assistance, early repatriation of bodies

  New Delhi, June 13: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Mangaf, Kuwait, on...
MEGHALAYA

Doctors in Tirot Sing Memorial Hospital carry out complex surgery with success

Shillong, June 13: In a remarkable medical achievement, the dedicated team at Tirot Sing Memorial Hospital, Mairang, performed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Three killed, three missing as downpour triggers landslide in Sikkim

NATIONAL 0
  Gangtok, June 13: At least three people have died...

Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities, PM Modi directs officials after chairing J&K security meet

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

MoS KV Singh reaches Kuwait to oversee assistance, early repatriation of bodies

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 13: Minister of State for External...
Load more

Popular news

Three killed, three missing as downpour triggers landslide in Sikkim

NATIONAL 0
  Gangtok, June 13: At least three people have died...

Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities, PM Modi directs officials after chairing J&K security meet

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

MoS KV Singh reaches Kuwait to oversee assistance, early repatriation of bodies

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 13: Minister of State for External...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img