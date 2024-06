Shillong, June 13: In view of frequent exodus of doctors from Shillong to other states due to their inability to buy land in Meghalaya, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has hinted that the Government is not considering to allow medical professionals from outside to buy land in the state.

Her statement came following exodus of large number of medical professionals from NEIGRIHMS in recent times. Lyngdoh said that the doctors should come to Meghalaya with the idea of serving the community