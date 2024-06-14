Friday, June 14, 2024
EPFO revamping software to speed up settlement of claims

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, June 14: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is in the process of revamping its application software with the UAN-based single accounting system for each member and automation of process flow with minimum human intervention to further speed up settlement of claims, the Ministry of Labour said on Friday.

The new software is being developed with the consultation of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC).

The issue was discussed at a meeting chaired by Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour &amp; Employment on Thursday, to take stock of the reforms being undertaken in EPFO. She highlighted the need for the expansion of social security and new initiatives for ease of living and ease of business. The operational reforms in Litigation Management and Audit were also discussed during the meeting.

Sumita Dawra commended the recent steps of EPFO to automate the claim settlement and reduce the rejections of claims.

These include auto settlement of advances up to one lakh for illness, education, marriage and housing which have resulted in faster disposal of claims. About 25 lakh advance claims have been settled on auto mode. More than 50 per cent of the illness claims settled till now have been settled on auto mode. This has increased claims settlement speed and a large number of them are now being settled within three days, according to Labour Ministry.

The chequebook/passbook of bank account upload for the KYC Aadhaar-linked accounts of members have been dispensed with, thus eliminating the scrutiny requirement in almost 13 lakh claims in last one month.

EPFO has also reduced and rationalised the remarks for easy comprehension of the members for return of incomplete cases and rejection of ineligible cases.

The number of auto transfers generated has also increased threefold with the numbers increasing from two lakh in April 24 to six lakh in May 2024, according to figures compiled by EPFO.

The Secretary advised EPFO to continue the proactive steps for systemic reforms. She urged the officials to work in close coordination for an effective social security system.

Central Provident Fund Commissioner Neelam Shami Rao and senior officers of Ministry of Labour &amp; Employment and EPFO were also present at the meeting.

–IANS

 

