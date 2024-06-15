Saturday, June 15, 2024
From human-centric AI to green era, PM Modi leaves key message for G7 leaders

By: Agencies

Apulia (Italy), June 14: From adopting a human-centric approach for artificial intelligence (AI) to creating a ‘green era’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a collective effort from G7 countries to address some of the most pressing problems the world is facing today.

Addressing the Outreach Session on Artificial Intelligence and Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean at the 50th G7 Summit here, PM Modi said it was a matter of great satisfaction for him to be attending the Summit after his re-election in the largest democratic exercise in the history of humankind.

He said that for technology to be successful, it had to be underpinned by a human-centric approach. In this context, he shared India’s success in leveraging digital technology for public service delivery.

PM Modi said India is among the first few countries to formulate a national strategy for AI. Based on this strategy, the country launched the AI Mission this year.

“During the G20 Summit hosted by India last year, we emphasised the importance of international governance in the field of AI,” said the Prime Minister.

“In the future too, we will continue to work together with all the countries to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible, and responsible,” PM Modi stated.

Talking of India’s AI Mission premised on ‘AI for All’, the Prime Minister emphasised that this technology should be aimed at fostering progress and well-being of all.

He also underlined that with this broader objective in mind, India was fostering international collaboration as a founding member of Global Partnership for AI.

The Prime Minister elaborated on India’s energy transition pathway, noting that its approach was based on availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability.

He also mentioned that India is working towards achieving the target of Net Zero by 2070.

Alluding to India’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), he called upon the global community to join the tree plantation campaign launched by him on World Environment Day — ‘Plant4Mother’ (Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam) — and make it a mass movement with personal touch and global responsibility.

The Prime Minister also called for giving priority to the concerns of the Global South, in particular Africa.

He recalled that it was a matter of honour for India that the AU (African Union) was admitted as a permanent member of the G20 under its presidency.

French President Emmanuel Macron also hailed PM Modi’s initiative on AI and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

On Global South, PM Modi said it is India’s responsibility to put the priorities and concerns of the concerned countries on the world stage.

“In these efforts, we have given high priority to Africa. We are proud that under India’s presidency, the G-20 made the African Union a permanent member,” said PM Modi.

India has been contributing to the economic and social development, stability, and security of all the countries of Africa, and will continue to do so, PM Modi asserted.

–IANS

 

