Saturday, June 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Looking forward to working together with all political parties, says Minister Kiren Rijiju

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 15:  Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday appealed to the newly elected MPs to jointly work together and run the Parliament smoothly

In a post on X, he said, “Govt is positively looking forward to work- together with all the Political parties and hon’ble members to run the Parliament smoothly, with very high quality debate and discussion.”

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is scheduled to start on June 24 and will conclude on July 3.

“I’m hopeful that all the newly- elected hon’ble Members will contribute in maintaining the rich traditions of Indian Parliament, enhance it’s glory and uphold the dignity of the house to serve the nation,” the Minister said in his post.

The Minister also shared an excerpt from a speech delivered by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Lok Sabha in 2000.

During this session, the newly elected MPs will be sworn in, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be elected and President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her customary address to Parliament.

On Wednesday, Minister Rijiju posted on X, “First Session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24.6.24 to 3.7.24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, Election of Speaker, President’s Address and discussion thereon. The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on 27.6.24 and conclude on 3.7.24.”

–IANS

Previous article
National Nuggets
Next article
From human-centric AI to green era, PM Modi leaves key message for G7 leaders
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India only South Asian country to attend Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit

  New Delhi, June 15: India is the only South Asian country that will attend a Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace...
INTERNATIONAL

From human-centric AI to green era, PM Modi leaves key message for G7 leaders

Apulia (Italy), June 14: From adopting a human-centric approach for artificial intelligence (AI) to creating a ‘green era',...
SALANTINI JANERA

Sorkari baksa agangrikani chu·sokjani gimin AMSSAANTSA jingjengatna manchia

SHILLONG: Sukrobar salo, a·dokni Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma baksa tom·e agangrikanirang chu·sokjahani gimin All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching...
SALANTINI JANERA

SWKH-o me·chik bi·sa sakbriko drae til·ekanina jegale tom·a

BAGHMARA: Adita salrangna skang, South West Khasi Hills a·jani song damsao me·chik bi·sa sakbriko mande jinma drae til·ekaniko...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India only South Asian country to attend Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 15: India is the only South...

From human-centric AI to green era, PM Modi leaves key message for G7 leaders

INTERNATIONAL 0
Apulia (Italy), June 14: From adopting a human-centric approach...

Sorkari baksa agangrikani chu·sokjani gimin AMSSAANTSA jingjengatna manchia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Sukrobar salo, a·dokni Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma...
Load more

Popular news

India only South Asian country to attend Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 15: India is the only South...

From human-centric AI to green era, PM Modi leaves key message for G7 leaders

INTERNATIONAL 0
Apulia (Italy), June 14: From adopting a human-centric approach...

Sorkari baksa agangrikani chu·sokjani gimin AMSSAANTSA jingjengatna manchia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Sukrobar salo, a·dokni Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img