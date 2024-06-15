Looking forward to working together with all political parties, says Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, June 15: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday appealed to the newly elected MPs to jointly work together and run the Parliament smoothly

In a post on X, he said, “Govt is positively looking forward to work- together with all the Political parties and hon’ble members to run the Parliament smoothly, with very high quality debate and discussion.”

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is scheduled to start on June 24 and will conclude on July 3.

“I’m hopeful that all the newly- elected hon’ble Members will contribute in maintaining the rich traditions of Indian Parliament, enhance it’s glory and uphold the dignity of the house to serve the nation,” the Minister said in his post.

The Minister also shared an excerpt from a speech delivered by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Lok Sabha in 2000.

During this session, the newly elected MPs will be sworn in, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will be elected and President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her customary address to Parliament.

On Wednesday, Minister Rijiju posted on X, “First Session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24.6.24 to 3.7.24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, Election of Speaker, President’s Address and discussion thereon. The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on 27.6.24 and conclude on 3.7.24.”

