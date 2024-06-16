Plea in SC seeks scrapping of NEET exam

New Delhi, June 15: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking scrapping of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and an apex court-monitored probe by the CBI or any other independent agency into the alleged irregularities in the test held on May 5.

The petition, filed by 20 students who had appeared for the medical entrance exam, has also sought a direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others to conduct the test afresh.

While hearing separate petitions raising grievances over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-2024, the apex court on Friday had sought responses from the Centre and the NTA on a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in the exam.

The fresh plea stated that in view of “rampant irregularities and fraudulent practices”, re-examination would only help in short-listing deserving students to get admission in medical institutions.

“Because the sanctity of the examination is questionable in view of the confirmed cases of leakage of question paper, with respect to which FIRs have been lodged and several persons have been arrested, as per the media reports,” the plea, drawn by advocate Dheeraj Singh, said.

It said the result declared by the NTA disclosed that 67 candidates have scored the maximum possible marks 720 out of 720. A closer analysis would also reveal an extraordinary significant increase of more than 400 per cent in the number of students scoring 620-720 marks, the plea stated.

“The aforesaid material irregularities are required to be investigated thoroughly by CBI or by any other independent agency or committee under the supervision of this court so as to do justice to the large number of meritorious students whose claims have been defeated by systemic failure to ensure conduct of fair examination,” it said.

The plea has sought a direction to a court-appointed committee or any other independent agency to conduct “post-exam analysis including academic background check, forensic analysis and investigate all such candidates who have scored 620 and above”, under the supervision of the court. (PTI)