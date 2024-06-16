Sunday, June 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

UDP submits eight crucial observations

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

RESERVATION POLICY REVIEW

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 15: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has submitted eight key observations to the expert committee on the state’s reservation policy, aiming to address the contentious issue fairly and in the best interest of all residents.
UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh announced, “We submitted the observations of the party to the expert committee on reservation policy yesterday.” He noted that the UDP was the first to present their views on the state’s reservation policy and the roster system to Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, who chaired the committee on reservation and roster, on July 14 last year.
Mawthoh recalled the decision to form the expert committee stemmed from an all-party meeting on May 31, 2023, chaired by Ampareen. She had suggested that every political party submit their suggestions and opinions in writing regarding the reservation policy and roster system.
Discussing their submission, Mawthoh said, “We have listed eight observations, and it is not simple. We have balanced our points to respect our Garo brothers, as we are in the same state and aim to look at the reservation policy objectively.” He emphasised that their observations were crafted to avoid discrimination against any community, expressing hope that the expert committee would duly consider their points.
When asked about the specifics of their submission, Mawthoh chose not to disclose details but assured that the points are rational and would be revealed in due course. “This is an issue that concerns everybody. We want the policy to be addressed properly to stimulate further discussions pending the annotations of the expert committee,” he added.

