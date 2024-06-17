Monday, June 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

IT firm celebrates ‘Family Day’ with employees, their loved ones

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, June 16: The Shillong office of [24]7.ai, a provider of digital business services and Customer Experience (CX) products and solutions, hosted a heartwarming ‘Family Day’ event on Saturday, celebrating the invaluable support and love of employees’ families. Employees and their families were invited to join the festivities at the office.
The gathering aimed to reinforce the spirit of togetherness and was honoured by the presence of distinguished guests from Meghalaya government and their families. The event was also graced by [24]7.ai’s leadership team, including Namit Jauhari, Country Head of India, and Susmita Malik, VP, HR-India.
The event featured captivating performances, interactive games, and a diverse array of delicious food options. A highlight of the day was the thrilling lucky draw raffle, which added a sense of anticipation and delight to the festivities.
The day concluded with a thoughtful gift distribution ceremony, where [24]7.ai’s leaders expressed their gratitude to the families, acknowledging their unwavering support and contribution to the company’s success.
On this occasion, Namit Jauhari, Country Head of India, [24]7.ai, said, “At [24]7.ai, we believe that families are integral to the success and well-being of our employees. Their support and involvement create a nurturing environment that boosts our collective growth. Bringing families into the working ecosystem not only strengthens our community but also fosters a sense of togetherness that extends beyond the workplace, making us a stronger and more resilient organisation.”

Previous article
Master trainers benefit from workshop on Biodiversity Act
Next article
Hackathon on 3D printing kicks off at NEHU
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NCC cadets stand next to the bust of Kambel Shullai, who was remembered by Sein Raij Niamtre, Shillong, on his 12th death anniversary...

MEGHALAYA

Akashvani NE revamps progs

SHILLONG, June 16: Evolving to meet listener demands, Akashvani North Eastern Service, formerly known as All India Radio,...
MEGHALAYA

Hackathon on 3D printing kicks off at NEHU

SHILLONG, June 16: The first phase of a 3D printing hackathon, organized by the Assam Electronics Development Corporation...
MEGHALAYA

Master trainers benefit from workshop on Biodiversity Act

SHILLONG, June 16: A five-day workshop aimed at training master trainers on the Biodiversity Act, 2002, and the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NCC cadets stand next to the bust of Kambel Shullai, who was remembered by Sein Raij Niamtre, Shillong, on his 12th death anniversary...

MEGHALAYA 0

Akashvani NE revamps progs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 16: Evolving to meet listener demands, Akashvani...

Hackathon on 3D printing kicks off at NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 16: The first phase of a 3D...
Load more

Popular news

NCC cadets stand next to the bust of Kambel Shullai, who was remembered by Sein Raij Niamtre, Shillong, on his 12th death anniversary...

MEGHALAYA 0

Akashvani NE revamps progs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 16: Evolving to meet listener demands, Akashvani...

Hackathon on 3D printing kicks off at NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 16: The first phase of a 3D...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img