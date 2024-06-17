IT firm celebrates ‘Family Day’ with employees, their loved ones

SHILLONG, June 16: The Shillong office of [24]7.ai, a provider of digital business services and Customer Experience (CX) products and solutions, hosted a heartwarming ‘Family Day’ event on Saturday, celebrating the invaluable support and love of employees’ families. Employees and their families were invited to join the festivities at the office.

The gathering aimed to reinforce the spirit of togetherness and was honoured by the presence of distinguished guests from Meghalaya government and their families. The event was also graced by [24]7.ai’s leadership team, including Namit Jauhari, Country Head of India, and Susmita Malik, VP, HR-India.

The event featured captivating performances, interactive games, and a diverse array of delicious food options. A highlight of the day was the thrilling lucky draw raffle, which added a sense of anticipation and delight to the festivities.

The day concluded with a thoughtful gift distribution ceremony, where [24]7.ai’s leaders expressed their gratitude to the families, acknowledging their unwavering support and contribution to the company’s success.

On this occasion, Namit Jauhari, Country Head of India, [24]7.ai, said, “At [24]7.ai, we believe that families are integral to the success and well-being of our employees. Their support and involvement create a nurturing environment that boosts our collective growth. Bringing families into the working ecosystem not only strengthens our community but also fosters a sense of togetherness that extends beyond the workplace, making us a stronger and more resilient organisation.”