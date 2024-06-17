Mawrie clan organises tree plantation campaign

SHILLONG, June 16: A tree plantation campaign with multiple objectives was organised by the Dorbar Kur Mawrie to celebrate World Environment Day and to reestablish the ancient concept of a sacred forest.

The event took place at the ossuary of the Mawrie clan in Lum Kur Mawrie, Lyngkien Shyiap Mylliem.

Originally scheduled for June 5, the event was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The occasion was graced by Syiem Ainam Manik Syiem as the chief guest, along with special guests Erwin Khnong Syiem Sutnga and Raphael Warjri from the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Kur – Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep.

In his keynote address, Leonard Arun Mawrie, president of Dorbar Kur Mawrie, discussed the origin of the Mawrie clan from the Marai cave, where the royal clan of Hima Shyllong also originated.

He explained that the tree plantation initiative aimed to transform the area around the Mawrie clan ossuary into a sacred grove, conserve the natural springs in the surrounding hillocks, and provide a water source for both flora and fauna, as well as drinking water for the local community.

Johnnystar Mawrie, the clan’s secretary, noted that the landmark site had been acquired from its ancestral owner to be preserved by the Dorbar Kur Mawrie for future generations.

Chief guest Ainam Manik Syiem praised the Mawrie clan’s efforts and pledged to provide support for their noble aspirations. He also expressed surprise and regret that the Mawrie clan had never been included in the traditional administrative council of elders in the Hima Shyllong, while others with vested interests had unfairly secured positions through dubious means, including affidavits from non-community members.