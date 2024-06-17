Monday, June 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Mawrie clan organises tree plantation campaign

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, June 16: A tree plantation campaign with multiple objectives was organised by the Dorbar Kur Mawrie to celebrate World Environment Day and to reestablish the ancient concept of a sacred forest.
The event took place at the ossuary of the Mawrie clan in Lum Kur Mawrie, Lyngkien Shyiap Mylliem.
Originally scheduled for June 5, the event was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.
The occasion was graced by Syiem Ainam Manik Syiem as the chief guest, along with special guests Erwin Khnong Syiem Sutnga and Raphael Warjri from the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Kur – Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep.
In his keynote address, Leonard Arun Mawrie, president of Dorbar Kur Mawrie, discussed the origin of the Mawrie clan from the Marai cave, where the royal clan of Hima Shyllong also originated.
He explained that the tree plantation initiative aimed to transform the area around the Mawrie clan ossuary into a sacred grove, conserve the natural springs in the surrounding hillocks, and provide a water source for both flora and fauna, as well as drinking water for the local community.
Johnnystar Mawrie, the clan’s secretary, noted that the landmark site had been acquired from its ancestral owner to be preserved by the Dorbar Kur Mawrie for future generations.
Chief guest Ainam Manik Syiem praised the Mawrie clan’s efforts and pledged to provide support for their noble aspirations. He also expressed surprise and regret that the Mawrie clan had never been included in the traditional administrative council of elders in the Hima Shyllong, while others with vested interests had unfairly secured positions through dubious means, including affidavits from non-community members.

Previous article
Illegal sand mining from Manda river leads to soil erosion threat
Next article
Master trainers benefit from workshop on Biodiversity Act
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NCC cadets stand next to the bust of Kambel Shullai, who was remembered by Sein Raij Niamtre, Shillong, on his 12th death anniversary...

MEGHALAYA

Akashvani NE revamps progs

SHILLONG, June 16: Evolving to meet listener demands, Akashvani North Eastern Service, formerly known as All India Radio,...
MEGHALAYA

Hackathon on 3D printing kicks off at NEHU

SHILLONG, June 16: The first phase of a 3D printing hackathon, organized by the Assam Electronics Development Corporation...
MEGHALAYA

IT firm celebrates ‘Family Day’ with employees, their loved ones

SHILLONG, June 16: The Shillong office of 7.ai, a provider of digital business services and Customer Experience (CX)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NCC cadets stand next to the bust of Kambel Shullai, who was remembered by Sein Raij Niamtre, Shillong, on his 12th death anniversary...

MEGHALAYA 0

Akashvani NE revamps progs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 16: Evolving to meet listener demands, Akashvani...

Hackathon on 3D printing kicks off at NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 16: The first phase of a 3D...
Load more

Popular news

NCC cadets stand next to the bust of Kambel Shullai, who was remembered by Sein Raij Niamtre, Shillong, on his 12th death anniversary...

MEGHALAYA 0

Akashvani NE revamps progs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 16: Evolving to meet listener demands, Akashvani...

Hackathon on 3D printing kicks off at NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 16: The first phase of a 3D...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img