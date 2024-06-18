Tuesday, June 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam Home Secretary kills himself at hospital after wife passes away

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Guwahati, June 18:  Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia committed suicide at a private hospital in Guwahati following his wife’s death on Tuesday, officials said.

Chetia, an IPS officer of the 2009 batch, was on leave for the last four months due to his wife’s ill health.

According to police sources, Chetia’s wife was battling cancer and she passed away at a private hospital here. Following her death, the senior police official shot himself with his service pistol in the hospital.

Chetia’s wife was in the fourth stage of carcinoma and was under treatment at a private hospital in the city for the last several days.

“Shiladitya Chetia was mentally down due to his wife’s ill health for the last few days and the unfortunate incident happened today. He was staying at the hospital and looking after his wife,” a police official said on the condition of anonymity.

Several senior police officers rushed to the hospital after the information broke out.

–IANS

Previous article
Himanta takes charge of health dept
Next article
Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

CII urges govt to leave corporate tax rates at current levels in Budget 2024-25

  New Delhi, June 18: Apex business chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has in its wish list for...
NATIONAL

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine families took shelter in Mizoram from the Chittagong Hill...
NATIONAL

Himanta takes charge of health dept

Guwahati, June 18: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took charge of the health and family...
NATIONAL

India’s spices exports hit record $4.46 billion in FY24, red chilli up by 15 pc

  New Delhi, June 18: The export of spices and its products reached an all-time high in FY 2023-24...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CII urges govt to leave corporate tax rates at current levels in Budget 2024-25

Economy 0
  New Delhi, June 18: Apex business chamber Confederation of...

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

NATIONAL 0
  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine...

Himanta takes charge of health dept

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 18: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

CII urges govt to leave corporate tax rates at current levels in Budget 2024-25

Economy 0
  New Delhi, June 18: Apex business chamber Confederation of...

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

NATIONAL 0
  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine...

Himanta takes charge of health dept

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, June 18: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img