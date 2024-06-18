Assam Home Secretary kills himself at hospital after wife passes away

Guwahati, June 18: Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia committed suicide at a private hospital in Guwahati following his wife’s death on Tuesday, officials said.

Chetia, an IPS officer of the 2009 batch, was on leave for the last four months due to his wife’s ill health.

According to police sources, Chetia’s wife was battling cancer and she passed away at a private hospital here. Following her death, the senior police official shot himself with his service pistol in the hospital.

Chetia’s wife was in the fourth stage of carcinoma and was under treatment at a private hospital in the city for the last several days.

“Shiladitya Chetia was mentally down due to his wife’s ill health for the last few days and the unfortunate incident happened today. He was staying at the hospital and looking after his wife,” a police official said on the condition of anonymity.

Several senior police officers rushed to the hospital after the information broke out.

–IANS