Tuesday, June 18, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

CII urges govt to leave corporate tax rates at current levels in Budget 2024-25

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, June 18: Apex business chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has in its wish list for the Union Budget 2024-2025 urged the government to maintain corporate tax rates at current levels to provide tax certainty for businesses.

“Industry deeply appreciates the government’s move to maintain stability in tax rates despite the tumultuous economic and political developments in the last three years,” the country’s apex industry chamber has stated in its proposals submitted to the Finance Ministry.

CII has in its proposals recommended the rationalisation of Angel Tax by removing Section 56(2)(viib) in order to further nurture innovation &amp; startups. According to the industry chamber the scrapping of this section would “greatly aid in capital formation” for the startup sector.

Under section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, for a startup to become eligible for angel tax exemption must meet certain conditions which industry claims are cumbersome and come in the way of attracting more investments.

As far as indirect taxation is concerned, CII has in its proposals on sought the removal of the restriction to avail ITC (input tax credit) “to ensure seamless flow of credit to businesses where the property being constructed is being used for further providing an output service (such as renting, etc)”.

The concept of ITC, allowing developers to claim credit for taxes paid on inputs used in construction, further impacts the final cost. While developers cannot claim ITC on under-construction properties, they can on completed commercial spaces, potentially reducing the overall tax burden.

CII has also sought the rationalisation of the capital gains tax rate structure.

“Multiple policy considerations have resulted in a complex structure of capital gains taxation. At present, there is no consistency in tax rates or holding period for different types of instruments falling within the same asset class. Even the indexation benefit differs in different situations. The tax rates also differ for residents and non-residents,” according to the CII presentation.

CII has made recommendations “to bring about simplicity, consistency and rationalisation of the capital gains tax regime”.

The apex industry chamber has suggested that in the case of financial assets, the long term capital gains tax of 10 per cent and short term capital gains tax of 15 per cent should be levied. It has recommended a holding period for turning long term in the case of financial assets at 12 months while in the case of immovable assets such as residential property be fixed at 36 months.

–IANS

Previous article
Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts
Next article
PM-KISAN scheme: Over 3 lakh benefitted so far, know about world’s largest DBT scheme
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM-KISAN scheme: Over 3 lakh benefitted so far, know about world’s largest DBT scheme

  New Delhi, June 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 17th installment of PM-KISAN scheme...
NATIONAL

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine families took shelter in Mizoram from the Chittagong Hill...
NATIONAL

Assam Home Secretary kills himself at hospital after wife passes away

  Guwahati, June 18:  Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia committed suicide at a private hospital in Guwahati following his...
NATIONAL

Himanta takes charge of health dept

Guwahati, June 18: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took charge of the health and family...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM-KISAN scheme: Over 3 lakh benefitted so far, know about world’s largest DBT scheme

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

NATIONAL 0
  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine...

Assam Home Secretary kills himself at hospital after wife passes away

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, June 18:  Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia committed...
Load more

Popular news

PM-KISAN scheme: Over 3 lakh benefitted so far, know about world’s largest DBT scheme

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

NATIONAL 0
  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine...

Assam Home Secretary kills himself at hospital after wife passes away

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, June 18:  Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia committed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img