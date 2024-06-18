Tuesday, June 18, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Fitch raises India’s GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7.2 pc

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, June 18: Global rating agency Fitch on Tuesday raised India’s GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7.2 per cent, from 7 per cent.

The rating agency said in its report that recovery in consumer spending and increasing investment trends are the main factors for this update.

Fitch said in its global outlook report, “We expect the Indian economy to grow by a strong 7.2 per cent in FY25.”

The estimate released by Fitch states that the Indian economy may grow at 6.5 per cent and 6.2 per cent in FY26 and FY27 respectively.

The rating agency said in its outlook, “Investments will continue to rise but it will be slow in comparison to recent quarters while consumer spending will recover with elevated consumer confidence.”

The rating agency says that the retail inflation rate may come down to 4.5 per cent at the end of this year. It is estimated to be 4.3 per cent in 2025 and 2026.

Earlier, the World Bank raised India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.6 per cent from 6.4 per cent.

–IANS

avs/uk

Previous article
New HAL order to further boost India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing
Next article
BCCI to interview Gambhir for head coach role in Mumbai around 2pm: Sources
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Renewables, roads, realty sectors to see 38 pc growth to reach Rs 15 lakh crore in 2 years: Report

New Delhi, June 18: Riding on supportive policy interventions, investment in India’s key infrastructure sectors — renewable energy...
NATIONAL

Foolproof security in place for PM Modi’s Kashmir visit

  Srinagar, June 18: The highest level of security preparedness and foolproof arrangements are in place for the forthcoming...
NATIONAL

Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 11, child succumbs to injuries

  Kolkata, June 18: The death toll in the Kanchanjunga Express-goods train collision in West Bengal's Darjeeling district has...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alka Yagnik reveals she has ‘rare hearing loss’ due to viral attack

Mumbai, June 18: Veteran Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a "rare...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Renewables, roads, realty sectors to see 38 pc growth to reach Rs 15 lakh crore in 2 years: Report

Economy 0
New Delhi, June 18: Riding on supportive policy interventions,...

Foolproof security in place for PM Modi’s Kashmir visit

NATIONAL 0
  Srinagar, June 18: The highest level of security preparedness...

Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 11, child succumbs to injuries

NATIONAL 0
  Kolkata, June 18: The death toll in the Kanchanjunga...
Load more

Popular news

Renewables, roads, realty sectors to see 38 pc growth to reach Rs 15 lakh crore in 2 years: Report

Economy 0
New Delhi, June 18: Riding on supportive policy interventions,...

Foolproof security in place for PM Modi’s Kashmir visit

NATIONAL 0
  Srinagar, June 18: The highest level of security preparedness...

Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 11, child succumbs to injuries

NATIONAL 0
  Kolkata, June 18: The death toll in the Kanchanjunga...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img