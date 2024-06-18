Tuesday, June 18, 2024
SPORTS

BCCI to interview Gambhir for head coach role in Mumbai around 2pm: Sources

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 18:  Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is set to appear for an interview for the men’s cricket team head coach position in Mumbai with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and other officials, say sources.

“Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) will be travelling today to Mumbai around 12 pm for the interview at BCCI Headquarters. It is almost confirmed that he is going to be the next head coach as the BCCI has agreed to the terms he presented for the head coach. The new head coach of the men’s cricket team will soon be revealed. The meeting is scheduled between 2-4 pm,” source privy to BCCI told IANS.

Gambhir put up a few demands in front of the BCCI for the head coach position such as full command on the team, separate teams for white-ball and red-ball, which IANS understands that the BCCI has already accepted and is keen to appoint him for the role.

The BCCI officially invited applications for the India head coach’s post with May 27 set as the deadline.

As per the job description, the new India men’s head coach would be for all three formats from July 2024 till December 2027.

Dravid’s original contract as India’s head coach began after the 2021 T20 World Cup in November and had come to an end with the 2023 ODI World Cup at home and was extended till this year’s T20I spectacle.

–IANS

