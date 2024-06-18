Tuesday, June 18, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Netanyahu dissolves Israeli War Cabinet

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tel Aviv, June 17: Israeli officials said on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the influential War Cabinet that was tasked with steering the war in Gaza.
The War Cabinet was dissolved following the departure from the government of Benny Gantz, an opposition lawmaker who had joined the coalition in the early days of the war. He had demanded that a small Cabinet be formed as a way to sideline far-right lawmakers in Netanyahu’s government. Gantz, Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant were its members and made key decisions together throughout the war.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the change with the media, said that going forward Netanyahu would hold smaller forums with some of his government members for sensitive issues.
Gantz, a longtime political rival of Netanyahu’s, joined the government as a show of unity after Hamas’ October 7 attack on southern Israel. He left the government earlier this month, citing frustration with Netanyahu’s handling of the war.
Critics say Netanyahu’s wartime decision-making has been influenced by ultranationalists in his government who oppose a deal that would bring about a cease-fire in exchange for the release of hostages. They have voiced support for the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and reoccupying the territory.
Netanyahu denies the accusations and says he has the country’s best interests in mind.
Israeli arms exports
hit record in 2023
Israel’s defence exports reached a new record high last year, according to official figures.
The Defence Ministry said on Monday that Israeli arms exports amounted to the equivalent of about $12.9 billion in 2023 — the third year in a row that arms exports had broken records.
Israeli arms exports have doubled within the past five years.
Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said: “Israel continues succeeding in its international cooperation and industrial defence exports even during a year marked by war.” According to the Ministry, 36 per cent of the revenue came from agreements in the field of missile and air defence systems.
Nearly 48 per cent of arms exports went to the Asia-Pacific region, 35 per cent to Europe and nine per cent to North America. Smaller percentages went to Latin America and to Arab countries with which Israel recently signed the so-called Abraham Accords, and to Africa, which accounted for just one per cent.
Germany has purchased the very long-range missile defence system Arrow 3 from Israel, which is due to be delivered in 2025.
Israel’s exports in 2023 are similar to Germany’s arms exports over the past year. (Agencies)

Previous article
World Watch
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Ronaldo on verge of Euro record

Leipzig, June 17: Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first player to feature at six European Championships when Portugal...
SPORTS

SL beat the Dutch in last group game

Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), June 17: Sri Lanka finally found their mojo as they clinically disposed off the...
SPORTS

Pandya, Pant biggest positives for India in T20 WC: Harbhajan

New Delhi, June 17: Lauding India’s group stage performance in the T20 World Cup, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024 ROME, June 17: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar carded...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ronaldo on verge of Euro record

SPORTS 0
Leipzig, June 17: Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first...

SL beat the Dutch in last group game

SPORTS 0
Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), June 17: Sri Lanka finally...

Pandya, Pant biggest positives for India in T20 WC: Harbhajan

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 17: Lauding India’s group stage performance...
Load more

Popular news

Ronaldo on verge of Euro record

SPORTS 0
Leipzig, June 17: Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first...

SL beat the Dutch in last group game

SPORTS 0
Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), June 17: Sri Lanka finally...

Pandya, Pant biggest positives for India in T20 WC: Harbhajan

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, June 17: Lauding India’s group stage performance...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img