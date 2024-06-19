Wednesday, June 19, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentClimate ChangeNATIONAL

Bats drop dead as heatwave intensifies in UP

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kanpur (UP), June 19 :In a worrying factor, several bats were found dead in the Nana Rao Park in Kanpur due to the intense heatwave that has gripped the region.

The carcasses were found in the park, where hundreds of bats live. Locals said they encountered bats falling from the trees, writhing in pain on the ground before succumbing to the heat.

With temperatures breaching the 45 degrees Celsius mark, locals added that bats were dying in large numbers in the park and the accumulation of carcasses resulted in a foul smell throughout the park.

Bats play an important role in habitats around the world and in India. Some tropical plants depend partly or wholly on certain bat species to pollinate their flowers or spread their seeds, while many bats help control insects by feeding on them and save farmers thousands of rupees in pest control chemicals.

Dr Anurag Singh, a veterinary officer at Kanpur Zoo, said bats are particularly susceptible to heat as they feel temperatures two degrees Celsius higher than humans.

“When the temperature in Kanpur hits 44 to 45 degrees Celsius, bats experience it as 47 to 48 degrees. Their suffering is compounded by the lack of accessible water sources, leading to heat strokes,” Dr Singh said.

He said that to prevent bats from dying, areas under trees should be kept moist and filled with water so that these animals get some relief from the relentless heat.

IANS

Previous article
India reminds world of Kanishka bombing as Canada ‘honours’ terrorist
Next article
Birthday greetings pour in for Rahul Gandhi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody till July 3

New Delhi, June 19: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in a...
NATIONAL

NSA detention of Amritpal Singh, nine others extended for one year

Chandigarh, June 19 :The detention of newly elected Punjab MP Amritpal Singh and nine others under...
Economy

‘Green electon’ and AI data centre to herald new infra push : Gautam Adani

' Mumbai, June 19: After building the runway between 1991 to 2014, the “aircraft took off” between 2014 and...
NATIONAL

Birthday greetings pour in for Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi/Hyderabad, June 19: Senior leader Rahul Gandhi shared a lighter moment at the Congress headquarters on Wednesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody till July 3

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: A Delhi court on Wednesday...

NSA detention of Amritpal Singh, nine others extended for one year

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, June 19 :The detention of newly...

‘Green electon’ and AI data centre to herald new infra push : Gautam Adani

Economy 0
' Mumbai, June 19: After building the runway between 1991...
Load more

Popular news

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody till July 3

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: A Delhi court on Wednesday...

NSA detention of Amritpal Singh, nine others extended for one year

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, June 19 :The detention of newly...

‘Green electon’ and AI data centre to herald new infra push : Gautam Adani

Economy 0
' Mumbai, June 19: After building the runway between 1991...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img