MSCM to host ‘Offroad Trophy’ event

By Our Reporter

Shillong, June 18: The Motor Sports Club of Meghalaya (MSCM) is set to organize the “MSCM Offroad Trophy” from June 20 to June 22, 2024, at Kyrdemkulai 6 Kilo in the Ri-Bhoi District.

This three-day event will feature participants from across the Northeast, with 40 to 50 competitors expected from Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and other northeastern states.

The event aims to provide a platform for young enthusiasts to showcase their talents in motor sports. By participating in this tournament, these individuals will have the opportunity to gain recognition, develop their skills, and build confidence.

The primary objective of the MSCM Offroad Trophy is to tap into the region’s incredible youth talent and create an inspiring and empowering event. Additionally, the event seeks to promote tourism in Meghalaya, highlighting the state’s potential as a hub for exciting motor sports activities.The MSCM Offroad Trophy promises to be a thrilling spectacle, drawing attention to the vibrant motor sports culture in the Northeast.

By fostering young talent and promoting the scenic beauty of Meghalaya, the event aims to leave a lasting impact on both participants and spectators.