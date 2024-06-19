Wednesday, June 19, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

MSCM to host ‘Offroad Trophy’ event

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, June 18: The Motor Sports Club of Meghalaya (MSCM) is set to organize the “MSCM Offroad Trophy” from June 20 to June 22, 2024, at Kyrdemkulai 6 Kilo in the Ri-Bhoi District.
This three-day event will feature participants from across the Northeast, with 40 to 50 competitors expected from Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and other northeastern states.
The event aims to provide a platform for young enthusiasts to showcase their talents in motor sports. By participating in this tournament, these individuals will have the opportunity to gain recognition, develop their skills, and build confidence.
The primary objective of the MSCM Offroad Trophy is to tap into the region’s incredible youth talent and create an inspiring and empowering event. Additionally, the event seeks to promote tourism in Meghalaya, highlighting the state’s potential as a hub for exciting motor sports activities.The MSCM Offroad Trophy promises to be a thrilling spectacle, drawing attention to the vibrant motor sports culture in the Northeast.
By fostering young talent and promoting the scenic beauty of Meghalaya, the event aims to leave a lasting impact on both participants and spectators.

Previous article
Best Performance of the Year 2024 in Fencing award conferred
Next article
Pooran’s explosive 98 helps WI to 104-run win over Afghanistan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Broken Nose and victory

Dusseldorf, June 18: Kylian Mbappé’s facial injury in France’s 1-0 win against Austria has put in doubt whether...
SPORTS

Pooran’s explosive 98 helps WI to 104-run win over Afghanistan

Gros Islet, June 18: Nicholas Pooran displayed his incredible six-hitting prowess as West Indies geared up for the...
SPORTS

Best Performance of the Year 2024 in Fencing award conferred

Blesila a Sangma after winning the ‘Best Performance of the Year 2024’ in Fencing award conferred by Tamil...
SPORTS

Okhapara SS, St. Claret HS emerge winners

From Our Correspondent Ampati, June 18: The District Level Inter School Subroto Mukherjee Cup 2024 concluded on Monday at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Broken Nose and victory

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf, June 18: Kylian Mbappé’s facial injury in France’s...

Pooran’s explosive 98 helps WI to 104-run win over Afghanistan

SPORTS 0
Gros Islet, June 18: Nicholas Pooran displayed his incredible...

Best Performance of the Year 2024 in Fencing award conferred

SPORTS 0
Blesila a Sangma after winning the ‘Best Performance of...
Load more

Popular news

Broken Nose and victory

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf, June 18: Kylian Mbappé’s facial injury in France’s...

Pooran’s explosive 98 helps WI to 104-run win over Afghanistan

SPORTS 0
Gros Islet, June 18: Nicholas Pooran displayed his incredible...

Best Performance of the Year 2024 in Fencing award conferred

SPORTS 0
Blesila a Sangma after winning the ‘Best Performance of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img