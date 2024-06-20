Thursday, June 20, 2024
spot_img
Business

FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget meeting with India Inc.

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 20: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired the third pre-budget consultation with industry leaders and associations in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2024-25 here on Thursday.

 

The pre-budget consultation meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Secretary, and Secretary, Department of Expenditure; Secretaries of Departments of Economic Affairs, DPIIT, Ministry of Heavy Industry and Ministry of MSME as well as the government’s Chief Economic Adviser.

 

Apex business chamber, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has in its wish list for the Union Budget 2024-2025 urged the government to maintain corporate tax rates at current levels to provide tax certainty for businesses.

 

CII is also seeking rationalisation of Angel Tax by removing Section 56(2)(viib) in order to further nurture innovation &amp; startups. According to the industry chamber, the scrapping of this section would “greatly aid in capital formation” for the startup sector.

 

Under Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, for a startup to become eligible for angel tax exemption must meet certain conditions which industry claims are cumbersome and come in the way of attracting more investments.

 

As far as indirect taxation is concerned, CII has in its proposals sought the removal of the restriction to avail ITC (input tax credit) “to ensure seamless flow of credit to businesses where the property being constructed is being used for further providing an output service (such as renting, etc.”

 

CII has also sought the rationalisation and simplification of the Capital gains tax rate structure.

 

Besides, the apex business chamber is seeking the rationalisation of stamp duty on land and phasing out the cross-subsidy on power rates to “reduce the cost of doing business”.

 

CII has also suggested that captive power plants (CPPS) should be brought at par with the power sector for coal pricing, allocation, and transportation.

 

It is also seeking a phasing out cross-subsidisation of railway passenger fares by freight to cut logistics costs for businesses.

 

In the pre-budget consultation meeting with the Finance Minister on Thursday, Subhrakant Panda, Immediate Past President, highlighted the importance of simplification of the tax system.

 

He said: “The Union Budget should continue the process of simplification and rationalisation of taxes for enhancing ease of doing business. This will also reduce tax related litigations and improve efficiency in the taxation system.”

 

He also emphasised the need to continue supporting the growth momentum by energising demand, laying thrust on infrastructure development, taking further measures to rein in food inflation, supporting MSMEs and prioritising innovation, and research &amp; development in the country.

 

In its pre-budget memorandum presented to the Finance Minister, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said that calibrated steps to enhance domestic sources of growth would be crucial to maintain a higher economic trajectory of the country.

 

The budget can further stimulate manufacturing sector growth to boost GDP contribution to beyond 25 per cent, fueled by the increasing export trend in high-technology products, it added.

 

The industry body suggested expanding the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme beyond the 14 sectors to include medicinal plants, handicrafts, leather and footwear, gems and jewellery and the space sector, among others. (IANS)

Previous article
Stock Market Today: Sensex trades flat after opening in green
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

PCB to make changes in selection committee after poor show in T20 World Cup: Report

Shillong, June 20: In the aftermath of Pakistan's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, significant changes loom for the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Didn’t get paid that much’: Witty Sheeba Chaddha declines to share spoilers on ‘Mirzapur 3’

Shillong, June 20: Actress Sheeba Chaddha, who will be seen in the highly-anticipated ‘Mirzapur 3’ soon, was in...
INTERNATIONAL

Greece aims at tenfold increase in electric taxis in Athens by 2026

Shillong, June 20: Greece aims to increase the number of electric taxis circulating in the Athens wider area...
News Alert

TRAI releases recommendations for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy 2024

Shillong, June 20: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday released recommendations on inputs for the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PCB to make changes in selection committee after poor show in T20 World Cup: Report

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 20: In the aftermath of Pakistan's disappointing...

‘Didn’t get paid that much’: Witty Sheeba Chaddha declines to share spoilers on ‘Mirzapur 3’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 20: Actress Sheeba Chaddha, who will be...

Greece aims at tenfold increase in electric taxis in Athens by 2026

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 20: Greece aims to increase the number...
Load more

Popular news

PCB to make changes in selection committee after poor show in T20 World Cup: Report

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 20: In the aftermath of Pakistan's disappointing...

‘Didn’t get paid that much’: Witty Sheeba Chaddha declines to share spoilers on ‘Mirzapur 3’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 20: Actress Sheeba Chaddha, who will be...

Greece aims at tenfold increase in electric taxis in Athens by 2026

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 20: Greece aims to increase the number...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img