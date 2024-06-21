Friday, June 21, 2024
spot_img
Business

Sensex trades higher led by IT stocks

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 21: Indian equity indices opened in green on Friday as Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra were top gainers.

 

At 9:40 a.m., Sensex was up 222 points or 0.28 per cent at 77,700 and Nifty was up 71 points or 0.30 per cent at 23,638.

 

Selling is being seen in banking shares. Nifty Bank is down by 109 points or 0.21 per cent at 51,665.

 

There is a bullish trend in small and medium stocks. The Nifty midcap 100 index is at 55,728, up 252 points or 0.48 per cent, and the Nifty smallcap 100 index is at 18,376, up 109 points or 0.60 per cent.

 

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Power Grid are the top gainers. Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HUL, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Reliance are the top losers.

 

Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul are in the red. The markets of Bangkok and Jakarta are trading with gainers. The US markets closed positive on Thursday.

 

According to market experts, “The market is in a consolidation phase. There are no major triggers for aggressive buying or selling. Strong up moves will attract profit booking.”

 

“Even when the market consolidates, leading private sector banking stocks have the potential to move up further. Large delivery-based buying is happening in this segment,” they added. (IANS)

Previous article
FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget meeting with India Inc.
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi HC stays trial court’s order for CM Kejriwal’s bail release in excise policy case

New Delhi, June 21: In a turn of events, the Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the release...
Technology

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the Electric Vehicle (EV) landscape and ecosystems in India and...
Technology

Space startups up 200X in just 2 years, India’s share in global space to rise 4X by 2030

Shillong, June 21: There has been a massive 200 times increase in the number of space startups in...
NATIONAL

Ahead of Sonakshi’s wedding, father Shatrughan dines with Zaheer Iqbal and family

Shillong, June 21: Putting all rumours to rest actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha finally made an appearance with Zaheer Iqbal,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi HC stays trial court’s order for CM Kejriwal’s bail release in excise policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: In a turn of events,...

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the...

Space startups up 200X in just 2 years, India’s share in global space to rise 4X by 2030

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: There has been a massive 200...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi HC stays trial court’s order for CM Kejriwal’s bail release in excise policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: In a turn of events,...

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the...

Space startups up 200X in just 2 years, India’s share in global space to rise 4X by 2030

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: There has been a massive 200...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img