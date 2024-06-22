Saturday, June 22, 2024
SPORTS

India to push its 2036 Oly bid case in Paris

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, June 21: India’s sports administrators would be “lobbying” hard during the upcoming Paris Olympics to brighten the country’s chances of hosting the 2036 Games where they will push for the inclusion of indigenous disciplines like yoga, kho kho and kabaddi if their ambitious bid is successful.
The Sports Authority of India’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) presented its detailed report on the measures needed for a successful bid to new sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.
In this document, MOC has identified six disciplines, including yoga, kho kho, kabaddi, chess, T20 cricket and squash for inclusion in the 2036 Olympics if the country gets to host the quadrennial extravaganza.
“We met the new Sports Minister yesterday and handed him the report. The minister said he will need a few days to go through it. But he asked us to prepare another report on how sports can be a career option in the country, how to build interest among youth, how to bring private players into sports,” a senior member of the MOC said.
“We are way ahead in preparing for the Olympic bid which will take place after Paris. But we will have to do a lot of lobbying with IOC during the Paris Games and we are completely prepared,” the member added.
Inclusion of host country preferences will be discussion for much later as the hosting rights of the Games have not been finalised. The decision is likely only after the International Olympic Committee has a new President after elections next year.
If at all, India’s bid is successful, the proposed events will first have to be introduced as demonstration events in the 2032 Brisbane Games before getting a final go ahead.
During the International Olympic Committee Congress in Mumbai last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed India’s ambition to host the Games in 2036, stating that the administration would “leave no stone unturned” in bringing the showpiece to the country for the first time. (PTI)

