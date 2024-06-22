Sunday, June 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

MSLSA organizes mega camp, launches back to school campaign in Williamnagar

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Williamnagar, June 22: The Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) in collaboration with the departments of the Govt. of Meghalaya like Health and Family Welfare, Social Welfare, Education, Fisheries, Soil and Water Conservation, Textiles, Election, Agriculture, Horticulture, etc. organized a one-day mega camp-cum-awareness program on National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) schemes and Govt. welfare schemes  with the theme, “Back to school” at Rongrenggre Govt. Higher Secondary School playground on 22 June where all the stake-holders participated in large numbers.

The chief guest of the occasion, Justice HS Thangkiew, Judge, High Court of Meghalaya and Executive Chairman, MSLSA, who while speaking on the occasion said that organizing of such mega camps is to bridge the gap between the people and the scheme implementing agencies.

Stating that education provides various opportunities to children, Thangkiew stressed on the need to motivate the children and urged each and every family to invest in their children.

Thangkiew informed that many children stayed out of school during COVID-19 pandemic and some came out of school due to family problems. However, the current literacy rate of the state stands at 75% and the system of education in the state is communalised which provides more facilities to bring the children back to school, he informed.

He also highlighted the legal assistance provisions of the state legal services authority in poverty alleviation and free legal services aid for the weaker section of the society. He further informed that MSLSA has initiated a program to create awareness on education to children.

Joint Secretary of Social Welfare Department, Sabrella B Marak, highlighted the schemes and programs being implemented by her department and the benefits being given to the beneficiaries under Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya while the Deputy Director of School Education and Literacy, RZ Das, highlighted the steps initiated by the education department to motivate the out-of school and drop-out children. She also informed that one of the schools from East Garo Hills have been accredited to NIOS.

On the day, Dr. CEN Sangma, DM&HO, East Garo Hills, highlighted the financial and non-financial schemes of the health department under National Health Mission.

The District and Sessions Judge, Williamnagar, BM Joshi, delivered the welcome address and ADC, DA Sangma, proposed the vote of thanks.

Later on the day, Justice Thangkiew launched the “Back to school”campaign and 11 NIOS centres across the state. He also distributed Symbolic Certificates for the school drop out children, assistive devices to the persons with disabilities and cheques and work orders to beneficiaries of various Govt. schemes.

On the day, various Govt. departments set up stalls for showcasing services, schemes and benefits available for the citizens of the state.

The other highlights of the day included the presentation of NALSA theme song, special presentation of songs by Rongrenggre Model Deficit Secondary School, Educere Higher Secondary School and the musical performance by the MLP Cultural Troupe.

