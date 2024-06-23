Sunday, June 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Govt sacks NTA DG, hands probe to CBI

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 22: Facing flak over alleged discrepancies in competitive exams, the Centre on Saturday shunted out National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh and handed over the probe into irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET-UG to the CBI.
The Education Ministry also set up a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review the agency’s functioning and recommend exam reforms. It postponed the NEET-PG entrance, the fourth entrance exam to be impacted in recent days.
“We stand for transparent, tamper-free and zero error examination. A panel has been formed on exam reforms, strict action has been taken against officials and the case has been handed over to CBI,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.
“Students’ interest will be safeguarded at any cost,” he said after a flurry of decisions amid litigation and protests in different parts of the country on the issue of alleged irregularities in entrance exams.
The opposition hit out at the government, with the Congress alleging that the education system has been “ruined” under the Modi government.
According to officials, NTA DG Subodh Kumar Singh has been put on “compulsory wait” in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) till further orders.
India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola has been assigned additional charge of the NTA till the appointment of a regular incumbent.
“Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractices have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5. “For transparency on the conduct of the examination process, it was decided after a review that the matter be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for comprehensive investigation,” the Ministry of Education said announcing the late-night decision.
The Union Health Ministry also announced the postponement of NEET-PG entrance, a night before the entrance exam, as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.
The move comes a day after the June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and UGC-NET was postponed. The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET is a test conducted to determine eligibility for junior research fellowship and assistant professor and admission to PhD in science courses. (PTI)

Previous article
Invisible foreign forces conspired to prevent PM Modi’s third term in office: Shobha Karandlaje
Next article
India, B’desh firm up vision to further ties in new areas
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Nongrum Mawphlang-o rainbow trout production facility-ko kulichenga

SHILLONG: Iatreilang Foundation Multipurpose Cooperative Society, ICAR-Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research (DCFR), Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, baksa apsan nangrime Nongrum...
SUNDAY FEATURE

How would a switch to nuclear affect electricity cost for households and industry?

Peter Dutton has announced that under a Coalition government, seven nuclear power stations would be built around the...
NATIONAL

India, B’desh firm up vision to further ties in new areas

New Delhi, June 22: India and Bangladesh on Saturday firmed up a futuristic vision to shore up cooperation...
MEGHALAYA

NCPCR chief asks MDA to keep an eye on madrassas

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 22: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has raised...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nongrum Mawphlang-o rainbow trout production facility-ko kulichenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Iatreilang Foundation Multipurpose Cooperative Society, ICAR-Directorate of Coldwater...

How would a switch to nuclear affect electricity cost for households and industry?

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
Peter Dutton has announced that under a Coalition government,...

India, B’desh firm up vision to further ties in new areas

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22: India and Bangladesh on Saturday...
Load more

Popular news

Nongrum Mawphlang-o rainbow trout production facility-ko kulichenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Iatreilang Foundation Multipurpose Cooperative Society, ICAR-Directorate of Coldwater...

How would a switch to nuclear affect electricity cost for households and industry?

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
Peter Dutton has announced that under a Coalition government,...

India, B’desh firm up vision to further ties in new areas

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22: India and Bangladesh on Saturday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img