Sunday, June 23, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya has 364 children HIV cases

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 22: Meghalaya has 8,364 HIV positive people, including 364 children. The state government shared the data with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Saturday.
After holding a review meeting with the officials of 15-16 state government departments, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the Commission has asked the state government to examine the HIV positive children and their families. He said if eligible, they should be provided with monetary benefits.
Asked about a recent incident of gang-rape in the state, he said the Commission has requested the state government to appoint women police officials and child welfare officers since some police stations do not have adequate female staff.
On the alleged assault of women by some BSF personnel earlier this week, he said the Commission has not received such information and if needed, it will issue a notice and send a team to conduct a probe.
The Commission asked the state government to collect data on 4,000 children with disabilities and conduct a survey to find out if they lack certificates, pensions etc. The state government assured the Commission that the process of the appointment of Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson will start soon.
It was informed that 94 per cent of the villages in Meghalaya have child protection committees which are covered with self-help groups (SHGs). The Commission said it will hold orientation programmes for the SHG master trainers for the protection of child rights.
“We will also have workshops and programmes with the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) on issues pertaining to child rights,” Kanoongo said.
On the high teenage pregnancy rate in Meghalaya, he said the Commission has made some suggestions, including holding discussions with the community, ADC members and SHGs to create awareness.
“We will also work with the (SHG) master trainers and the ADCs to create awareness on the POCSO Act to prevent teenage pregnancy,” Kanoongo said.
It was also informed that there are 731 pharmacies in Meghalaya selling “X” schedule drugs. Out of them, 587 have installed CCTV cameras. The Commission asked the police and the CID to keep vigil so the pharmacies cannot sell the “X” schedule drugs, which contain psychotropic substance, to children without a prescription.

Previous article
Paul parries vendors’ ire
Next article
PHED official denies anomalies in JJM work
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Nongrum Mawphlang-o rainbow trout production facility-ko kulichenga

SHILLONG: Iatreilang Foundation Multipurpose Cooperative Society, ICAR-Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research (DCFR), Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, baksa apsan nangrime Nongrum...
SUNDAY FEATURE

How would a switch to nuclear affect electricity cost for households and industry?

Peter Dutton has announced that under a Coalition government, seven nuclear power stations would be built around the...
NATIONAL

India, B’desh firm up vision to further ties in new areas

New Delhi, June 22: India and Bangladesh on Saturday firmed up a futuristic vision to shore up cooperation...
MEGHALAYA

NCPCR chief asks MDA to keep an eye on madrassas

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 22: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has raised...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nongrum Mawphlang-o rainbow trout production facility-ko kulichenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Iatreilang Foundation Multipurpose Cooperative Society, ICAR-Directorate of Coldwater...

How would a switch to nuclear affect electricity cost for households and industry?

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
Peter Dutton has announced that under a Coalition government,...

India, B’desh firm up vision to further ties in new areas

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22: India and Bangladesh on Saturday...
Load more

Popular news

Nongrum Mawphlang-o rainbow trout production facility-ko kulichenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Iatreilang Foundation Multipurpose Cooperative Society, ICAR-Directorate of Coldwater...

How would a switch to nuclear affect electricity cost for households and industry?

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
Peter Dutton has announced that under a Coalition government,...

India, B’desh firm up vision to further ties in new areas

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22: India and Bangladesh on Saturday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img