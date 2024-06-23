Sunday, June 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

PHED official denies anomalies in JJM work

SHILLONG, June 22: The Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, on Saturday denied any claims of irregularities in the implementation of the JJM scheme.
“We have made a significant progress in providing drinking water supply to villages across the state including Garo Hills. However, as that the project is still ongoing and we are resolving different challenges we face during the implementation phase,” stated a senior PHE department official from Tura.
According to the official, while there are challenges such as objections to water sources, land acquisition issues etc, these are actively being addressed by the field engineers.
The official clarified that delays in few projects are mainly due to unavoidable obstacles like climatic conditions and logistical issues, which have made some contractors extend their timelines.
“It is important to emphasise that no villages will be left out in the completion process of the JJM. Thus, we urge the citizen to not to fear that contractors might abandon the projects,” said the official.
According to the official, there is a significant gap in public understanding and dissemination of information regarding the current status of JJM schemes, leading to unnecessary assumptions and allegations.
“Despite these challenges, our field officers are working tirelessly to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme,” the official added.

