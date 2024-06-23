Sunday, June 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State BJP silent on reservation policy row

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 22: Amid ongoing discussions by various political parties and civil society groups on the reservation policy, the State BJP has not yet convened as a party to finalize their submission to the expert committee.
When queried, State BJP Vice President Bernard N Marak revealed that while individual members are submitting their suggestions, there has been no collective decision from the party. “I am unsure when the party will discuss and submit our stance, but as of now, no decision has been taken,” Marak stated.
He hinted that the party might support the 40-40 reservation formula, aligning with Senior BJP leader AL Hek’s proposal to the expert committee. Hek has recommended that 15% of job vacancies be reserved for the general/unreserved categories.
Hek’s proposal includes a division of the 40% reservation for the Khasi-Jaintias and another 40% for the Garos. He suggests that half of these vacancies should be reserved for the poorest of the poor BPL families within the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo tribes, while the other half should be open to the communities in general.
Additionally, Hek proposed a 5% reservation for other Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes residing in Meghalaya.
Marak emphasized the authenticity of Hek’s suggestion, urging that political leaders should not interfere in the selection process to prevent favoritism.
“Hek’s suggestion is a genuine demand, and political leaders should not be involved in the selection process because it often leads to their people being inducted into vacant posts,” he said.
Marak concluded by stating he would urge the State leadership to organize a joint meeting on the issue.

