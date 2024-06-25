Tuesday, June 25, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

TCH successfully conducts complicated dental surgery  

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, June 25: In another first for the Tura Civil Hospital, an eight (8) year old child from Rongjeng who had his left central incisor tooth erupting through his left nostril was successfully operated upon and the tooth removed by doctors.

The operation was conducted by Dr. Sengkam R Marak, MDS, Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon and Dr. Stevie Jaseng N Sangma MD, Anaesthesiology. The surgery was assisted by Dr. Crejithson R Marak, Senior Medical and Health Officer, Sister Sheila K Sangma and other supporting OT staff of Tura Civil Hospital.

Previous article
AMMSU raises alarm over teachers giving private tuitions in schools
Next article
FKJGP seeks repair of Rajabala – Selsella road following sections being washed away
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Assam Police ready to implement new laws, says DGP

Guwahati, June 25: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that the implementation of the new criminal laws was...
MEGHALAYA

TMC reiterates call for central probe into Govt-BRC connection

Tura, June 25: TMC Youth leader Richard Marak on Tuesday reiterated his call for a comprehensive and independent...
MEGHALAYA

Group seeks stay order on officials transfer in SGH

Tura, June 25: The ACHIK from South Garo Hills has appealed to Chief minister Conrad Sangma urging him...
NATIONAL

Assam bank fraud: CBI registers case against 4 accused

Guwahati, June 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four accused, comprising three...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Police ready to implement new laws, says DGP

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 25: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said...

TMC reiterates call for central probe into Govt-BRC connection

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 25: TMC Youth leader Richard Marak on...

Group seeks stay order on officials transfer in SGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 25: The ACHIK from South Garo Hills...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Police ready to implement new laws, says DGP

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 25: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said...

TMC reiterates call for central probe into Govt-BRC connection

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 25: TMC Youth leader Richard Marak on...

Group seeks stay order on officials transfer in SGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 25: The ACHIK from South Garo Hills...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img