TCH successfully conducts complicated dental surgery  

Tura, June 25: In another first for the Tura Civil Hospital, an eight (8) year old child from Rongjeng who had his left central incisor tooth erupting through his left nostril was successfully operated upon and the tooth removed by doctors.

The operation was conducted by Dr. Sengkam R Marak, MDS, Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon and Dr. Stevie Jaseng N Sangma MD, Anaesthesiology. The surgery was assisted by Dr. Crejithson R Marak, Senior Medical and Health Officer, Sister Sheila K Sangma and other supporting OT staff of Tura Civil Hospital.