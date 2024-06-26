Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour

By: Agencies

Date:

Mumbai, June 26: The national cricket selectors have named Mumbai’s Shivam Dube as a replacement for fellow middle-order batter Nitish Reddy, who has suffered a groin strain, in India’s squad for next month’s white-ball tour of Zimbabwe.

A make-shift senior Indian team minus stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah who all are currently playing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and led by Shubman Gill will play Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series in Harare, starting from July 6.

“The National Men’s Selection Committee has named Shivam Dube as a replacement for the injured Nitish Reddy in India’s squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed in a release on Wednesday.

Sources have told IANS that Nitish has suffered a groin strain which would approximately take him four weeks to recover. “Scans were done today, which didn’t reveal anything serious, but Nitish has still been asked to rest for four weeks to recover from the injury and not aggravate it,” the source added.

The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Nitish Reddy’s progress. India’s updated squad for Zimbabwe tour: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube. –IANS bsk/nr/

Bangarpar VEC members file complaint against sub-standard construction of projects
