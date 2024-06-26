Wednesday, June 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

BJP MP Om Birla re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 26: Om Birla, BJP MP from Kota-Bundi, was on Wednesday elected by voice vote as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive time. With this win, Birla became the first BJP leader to serve the coveted position for the second consecutive time.

Protem Speaker of the House Bhartruhari Mahtab announced the election of Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker. PM Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in Lower House Rahul Gandhi took him to the chair and congratulated him after Birla assumed the post.

Before the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other NDA leaders, proposed to elect Om Birla for the post.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Opposition alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant proposed K. Suresh’s name for the Speaker’s post. The majority was, however, in the NDA’s favour, with 297 MPs voting for Om Birla, while the Opposition got 232.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Birla was picked as the NDA’s candidate for the Speaker’s post. Union Minister Rajnath Singh and some senior leaders also tried to reach out to the leaders of opposition parties to reach a consensus on Birla’s name. Rahul Gandhi had said that the Opposition would support the NDA candidate, but at the last moment, it announced Congress MP K. Suresh as its candidate. Notably, Om Birla made several significant decisions as Speaker during Modi 2.0’s tenure.

Birla’s political journey started in 1977 from student union elections which took him to the rank of Lok Sabha Speaker. Om Birla entered mainstream politics in 2003 by winning the assembly elections from the Kota seat.

Meanwhile, there is a festive atmosphere in Kota after Birla became Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time. While BJP workers are celebrating in Kota by bursting crackers and distributing sweets, Om Birla’s family members are in Delhi.

IANS

Previous article
CBI arrests CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case
Next article
Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi shake hands as they welcome LS Speaker Om Birla
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Sensex, Nifty close at record high, media and energy stocks shine

Mumbai, June 26:  Indian equity indices closed at a record high on Wednesday following a rally in media...
NATIONAL

‘Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like’: PM Modi reacts after Speaker’s 2-minute silence

New Delhi, June 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a shout-out to the newly elected Speaker...
NATIONAL

LoP Rahul Gandhi offers full support to LS Speaker Birla; also sends a message

New Delhi, June 26: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, congratulated the newly-elected...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt to provide incentives to mobilise VDPs against drug menace: Paul

Shillong, June 26: Meghalaya Social Welfare Department  will provide incentives to the traditional heads or Dorbar Shnong in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sensex, Nifty close at record high, media and energy stocks shine

Business 0
Mumbai, June 26:  Indian equity indices closed at a...

‘Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like’: PM Modi reacts after Speaker’s 2-minute silence

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

LoP Rahul Gandhi offers full support to LS Speaker Birla; also sends a message

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of...
Load more

Popular news

Sensex, Nifty close at record high, media and energy stocks shine

Business 0
Mumbai, June 26:  Indian equity indices closed at a...

‘Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like’: PM Modi reacts after Speaker’s 2-minute silence

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

LoP Rahul Gandhi offers full support to LS Speaker Birla; also sends a message

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img