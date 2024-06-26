Mentally-ill man found hanging from a tree, was reported missing

NONGPOH, June 25: A 29-year-old mentally-ill man who went missing on Monday evening was found dead by his relatives in the Lumshnong Tyrso forest. The man, identified as Teibor Mangu from Tyrso Pdeng village in Ri-Bhoi, had been suffering from mental illness since childhood.

Family members and villagers, who were searching for Teibor, discovered his body hanging from a tree branch with a plastic rope. The incident was reported to the Mawlasnai Police Outpost by his uncle, Ojrin Mangu. Upon arrival of the police, the body was retrieved from the tree and shifted to the morgue room at Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Despite being informed about the benefits of a post-mortem examination, the family requested an exemption, following which, Executive Magistrate AL Myrthong granted this request, and the body was subsequently handed over to the family for the final rites.