Thursday, June 27, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

‘Wedding of the century’, Shatrughan Sinha expresses gratitude for love showered on newly-wed Sonakshi-Zaheer

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, June 26: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday expressed gratitude to everyone for the warmth, love, and congratulatory messages showered on his ‘darling’ daughter Sonakshi Sinha, who recently married actor Zaheer Iqbal.

Taking to X, Shatrughan Sinha shared some unseen pictures and videos of the newly-wed couple, which show Sonakshi and Zaheer posing with their family and friends on the wedding day.

In the caption, the veteran actor wrote: “With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the ‘wedding of the century’ with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives.”

In another post, Sinha, who won the recent Lok Sabha elections from Bengal’s Asansol on a Trinamool Congress ticket, said: “Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes, it really means a lot, no words to express our happiness & appreciation. #SinhaParivar.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in a civil marriage at the former’s new apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai. Reportedly, the ‘Heeramandi’ actress purchased the lavish apartment on the 36th floor in September last year. The sea-facing apartment is spread across 4,210.87 sq ft and reportedly cost Rs 11 crore.

On the work front, Sonakshi has the horror comedy ‘Kakuda’ in the pipeline. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies, the film stars also Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in key roles. Sonakshi also has ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ in her kitty.

IANS

Previous article
Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CBI gets 3-day custody of CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

New Delhi, June 26: A court here on Wednesday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody...
News Alert

Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour

Mumbai, June 26: The national cricket selectors have named Mumbai's Shivam Dube as a replacement for fellow middle-order...
MEGHALAYA

Bangarpar VEC members file complaint against sub-standard construction of projects

  Biplab Kr Dey Tura, June 26: Job card holders as well as the headman of the village of Bhangarpar...
MEGHALAYA

Various events mark International Day against Drug Abuse in Garo Hills

Tura, June 26: The observation of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was held at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CBI gets 3-day custody of CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26: A court here on Wednesday...

Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour

News Alert 0
Mumbai, June 26: The national cricket selectors have named...

Bangarpar VEC members file complaint against sub-standard construction of projects

MEGHALAYA 0
  Biplab Kr Dey Tura, June 26: Job card holders as...
Load more

Popular news

CBI gets 3-day custody of CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26: A court here on Wednesday...

Shivam Dube replaces injured Nitish Reddy in the squad for Zimbabwe tour

News Alert 0
Mumbai, June 26: The national cricket selectors have named...

Bangarpar VEC members file complaint against sub-standard construction of projects

MEGHALAYA 0
  Biplab Kr Dey Tura, June 26: Job card holders as...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img