Must watch on OTT this week: ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’, ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ and Nawaz’s ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’

Shillong, June 27: This week, OTT platforms are offering viewers a range of binge-watching titles, including the slice-of-life comedy film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, the Malayalam comedy film ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’, and the mystery thriller ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’, among other shows and movies.

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS this week:

‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’:

Directed by Vipin Das and written by Deepu Pradeep, ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, and Yogi Babu in the lead roles.

The movie revolves around a young man who is set to get married, but due to bad luck and circumstances, he ends up marrying a woman who hates him, ultimately suffering her wrath.

Jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment, the film was theatrically released on May 16. It is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 27 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’:

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s directorial debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi, and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles.

This lighthearted and heartwarming movie explores relevant themes of women’s empowerment and the challenges they face.

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment Production, the film is written and directed by Tahira and will be released on June 28 on Prime Video.

‘Rautu Ka Raaz’:

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Deepak Negi, ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ is set in the village of ‘Rautu Ki Beli’ in Uttarakhand. The movie revolves around the mysterious death of a warden at a blind school in ‘Rautu Ki Beli,’ a sleepy town that hasn’t witnessed a murder in over a decade and a half.

The film also stars Rajesh Kumar as Sub-Inspector Dimri, Atul Tiwari, and Narayani Shastri in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Phat Phish Records and directed by Anand Surapur, ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ will premiere on ZEE5 on June 28.

‘The Family Star’:

The Telugu romantic action drama ‘The Family Star’, is written and directed by Parasuram, and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

The movie revolves around the highs and lows of family relationships in a middle-class Indian family.

It shows the life of Govardhan (Vijay), who aspires to achieve everything in life while navigating relationship and trust issues.

The movie was theatrically released on April 5 and will now premiere on JioCinema from June 28.

‘A Family Affair’:

The upcoming American romantic comedy film is directed by Richard LaGravenese and written by Carrie Solomon.

‘A Family Affair’ stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates.

A surprising romance leads to comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

It will be streaming on Netflix from June 28. (IANS)