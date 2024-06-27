Woman thrashed in public, six held

Gruesome video of assault over alleged illicit affair goes viral

From Our Correspondent

TURA, June 26: A woman from Lower Teksragre village under Damal Asim outpost in West Garo Hills (WGH) was beaten up brutally by a group of men in front of some 100 people who were mute spectators.

The incident, which apparently took place on Tuesday within the compound of the village’s LP school, was recorded by some onlookers. The video was then shared on social media leading to widespread condemnation for the act.

The video clip began with a man catching hold of the woman and raining blows on her with a stick. Two others, also armed with sticks, joined him and beat her until the sticks in their hands broke.

A fourth, who seemed inebriated, then proceeded to kick the woman. People, including children and the elderly, stood there watching as she screamed in pain. The video ended with a senior citizen trying to stop the assault on her.

Sources said the culprits thrashed the woman for an alleged illicit affair.

After receiving a copy of the video on Wednesday morning, the WGH police swung into action and tried to identify the place where the incident happened. A sign captured in the video led the police to the Damal Asim area under the Dadenggre subdivision.

“Our teams, led by a senior police officer, began to search the place where the incident occurred. We narrowed it down to Damal Asim from where some locals helped identify the village. After reaching the village, we were able to speak to the victim and learn about what took place,” WGH Superintendent of Police, Abraham T Sangma said.

Following the conversation, the police arrested six accused.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken for a medical check-up. Her condition is said to be stable. “A case under relevant sections has been filed at the Tura women’s police station. We urge the public to delete the video and not share it any more for the sake of the dignity of the victim,” the SP said.

The Meghalaya State Commission for Women has condemned the brutal assault of the woman at Teksragre.

“The Commission is taking suo-motu cognisance of the case and on Wednesday afternoon the MSCW vice chairperson and member met with the West Garo Hills SP to demand a thorough investigation in the case. The Commission will be meeting with the victim and will be following up for further necessary action,” a statement in this regard said.