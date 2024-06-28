Friday, June 28, 2024
BJP Councillor takes ‘boat ride’ in waterlogged Patparganj, slams AAP govt

By: Agencies

New Delhi, June 28:  BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was spotted boating in the waterlogged Patparganj locality of Delhi on Friday. He said that despite raising the issue in Delhi Assembly several times, of PWD cleaning the drains maintained by it before the onset of monsoon, no action was taken by the AAP government, and Friday’s waterlogging crisis was a result of this negligence.

“Delhi is drowning,” he added in the video of him boating in Patparganj. A flooded government school lane and vehicles stuck in a waterlogged road were visible in the footage, which he cited as ‘evidence’ that “Delhi was drowning while the AAP government was doing nothing.”

“People are facing hardship due to waterlogging, and the AAP government is responsible for this,” he said. –IANS

CSIR develops compact, affordable utility tractor for marginal and small farmers
Waste bin material, says Bengal Governor’s office on CM’s comments
