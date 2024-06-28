Friday, June 28, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

CSIR develops compact, affordable utility tractor for marginal and small farmers

New Delhi, June 28: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CMERI) has developed a compact, affordable and easily manoeuvrable tractor of low horsepower range to meet the requirement of the marginal and small farmers, the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Friday.

CSIR developed the tractor with support from the Science for Equity Empowerment and Development (SEED) Division of the Department of Science &amp; Technology (DST). Marginal and small farmers comprise over 80 per cent of cultivators in India. A large population of them still depend on bullock-driven farming in which operational costs, maintenance costs and poor returns pose a challenge.

“Though power tillers are replacing bullock-driven ploughs, they are cumbersome to operate. Tractors on the other hand are unsuitable for small farmers and unaffordable for most small farmers,” the ministry said.

CSIR-CMERI is discussing licensing the technology to local companies for large-scale manufacturing so that the benefits can reach the local farmers. A Ranchi-based MSME has shown interest in manufacturing it by setting up a plant for mass production of the tractor. They plan to supply the developed tractor to farmers through different state government tenders at subsidised rates, the ministry mentioned.

The tractor has been developed with a 9 hp (horsepower) diesel engine with 8 forward and 2 reverse speeds, PTO with 6 splines at 540 rpm. The total weight of the tractor is around 450 kg, having front and rear wheel sizes of 4.5-10 and 6-16 respectively. The wheelbase, ground clearance, and turning radius are 1200 mm, 255 mm, and 1.75 m, respectively. –IANS

