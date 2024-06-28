Friday, June 28, 2024
Politics

BJP MLAs to protest in Bengal Assembly over assault on party activist at Cooch Behar

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 28: BJP legislators in West Bengal will start a marathon dharna on the Assembly premises from July 1 in protest against the alleged assault on a BJP woman activist at Cooch Behar this week.

 

As per the complaint filed by the woman at Ghoksadanga Police Station in Mathabhanga of Cooch Behar District, on June 2, she was surrounded by some women activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress and beaten.

 

She alleged that the women took off her sari and dragged her for nearly a kilometre in that condition.

 

The newly-elected chief whip of the BJP’s legislative party in West Bengal Assembly, Shankar Ghosh has already given a letter to Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay notifying him about the proposed demonstration from Monday.

 

However, till the time the report was filed, there had been no reaction from the Speaker in the matter.

 

Meanwhile, Cooch Behar police on Friday announced that based on the complaint filed by the woman BJP activist, three persons have been arrested in the case.

 

However, police refused to disclose the identity of the arrested persons.

 

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of the development.

 

According to a message from NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma on her official X handle, the commission has directed the state police to invoke relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR filed in the matter.

 

“The accused must be arrested promptly, and the victim provided free medical treatment. A fair, time-bound investigation is required, with a detailed action taken report to be submitted to the Commission within 3 days,” the statement read. (IANS)

