Ensure functionality of JJM schemes, Assam minister tells officials

Guwahati, June 28: Assam PHED minister Jayanta Malla Baruah reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) schemes in the state and urged officials to prioritise on the functionality of JJM schemes.

Addressing a two-day workshop, the minister urged the officials working in the field to focus on ensuring functionality of the schemes handed over to the community under the Mission.

He directed the officials to also prioritise on building community ownership of the water supply schemes developed and handed over to the community under the Mission.

It may be mentioned here that the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by the Prime Minister to ensure supply of safe drinking water to all rural households.

Assam has already provided 56,98,517 functional household tap connections to 79.62 percent rural households in the state.

JJM Assam, has rolled out a number of initiatives to expedite the process of achieving the target of 100 percent functional household tap connections in the rural areas through various support activities.

Notably, JJM Assam has also signed an MoU with National Health Mission (NHM), Assam to take help of the ASHAs for spreading the message of sustainability of the schemes and to ensure involvement of the beneficiaries towards the operation and maintenance of the water supply schemes.