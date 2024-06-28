Friday, June 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ronnie slams VPP’s decision to abstain

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 27: The decision of the Voice of the People Party to abstain from the Lok Sabha Speaker’s election in Parliament on Wednesday has not gone down very well with the Congress which has accused the former of lacking the courage of conviction.
Congress Legislature Party Leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh stated that the VPP’s decision to abstain from the Speaker’s election shows it lacks the courage of conviction.
“You are either for or against something. You cannot be neither here nor there,” Lyngdoh said on Thursday.
He questioned how the VPP could abstain from the election of the Speaker.
“The Speaker is the authority in the House and they rejected the Speaker’s election. I think the VPP should explain why they abstained because it does not make any sense,” Lyngdoh said.
“They should take a stand if it comes to any policy or law. Either you support it or you don’t support but in this case it was very strange,” he added.

NPP ‘shortlists’ four candidates for bypoll
Saubhagya ‘scam’: Lokayukta issues notices to ex-Chief Secretary, others
