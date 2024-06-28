Friday, June 28, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Saubhagya ‘scam’: Lokayukta issues notices to ex-Chief Secretary, others

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, June 27: The Meghalaya Lokayukta issued notices to a former Chief Secretary and other former officials on Wednesday over alleged irregularities in the implementation of Saubhagya scheme, as reflected in the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Social and Economic Sectors for the 2021-22 financial year.
Their names were mentioned in the complaint lodged by VPP’s North Shillong legislator Adelbert Nongrum.
In an order, Meghalaya Lokayukta Chairperson Bhalang Dhar said he has seen the complaint petition dated June 12 filed under Section 13 (1) (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
“Since the allegations in the complaint filed were based purely on the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India which was submitted to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, a notice along with a copy of the complaint petition be sent to the Commissioner and Secretary of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly,” Dhar said.
The Lokayukta has fixed a hearing on the maintainability of the complaint petition on July 23.
In his complaint, Nongrum had also mentioned the names of a former Additional Chief Secretary in-charge of Power and a former Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) for their alleged involvement in corruption.
The other former officials of the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), which Nongrum mentioned in his complaint, include Director (Distribution), Chief Engineer (Distribution), Chief Engineer (Rural Electrification), Company Secretary,  Chief Accounts Officer/Deputy Chief Accounts Officer, Additional Chief Engineer (Material Management) and Additional Chief Engineer (Planning & Design).
Nongrum had then told reporters that he expects the Lokayukta to act judiciously on his complaint.
“The two major issues currently affecting the state are corruption and drug addiction,” he had stated.
He also said that the complaint was lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act as the public servants, who were in service at the time in 2018, had dishonestly or fraudulently misappropriated property placed under their control as public servants or allowed any other person to do so.
The MLA had said the CAG report, which was tabled in the state Assembly on September 22 last year and is now in public domain, relates to audit observations on the functioning of state public sector enterprises. Para 3.3 of the report presents audit findings on avoidable expenditure of Rs 156.14 crore in MePDCL, a conclusive finding which is of significance and alarming concern to accountability of public money.
In the complaint, he said despite an advisory issued by the Cabinet Secretary, an injudicious decision of MePDCL for awarding works under Saubhagya to contractors at their quoted rates resulted in the avoidable expenditure of Rs 156.14 crore.

Previous article
Ronnie slams VPP’s decision to abstain
Next article
State to seek AIIMS-like status for NEIGRIHMS
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

State to seek AIIMS-like status for NEIGRIHMS

SHILLONG, June 27: The state government will push the Union Health Ministry to accord the North Eastern Indira...
MEGHALAYA

Ronnie slams VPP’s decision to abstain

SHILLONG, June 27: The decision of the Voice of the People Party to abstain from the Lok Sabha...
MEGHALAYA

NPP ‘shortlists’ four candidates for bypoll

SHILLONG, June 27: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Thursday shortlisted four names, one of whom will be...
MEGHALAYA

More than 200 children benefit from free clubfoot treatment initiative

SHILLONG, June 27: More than 200 children from Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills, and Ri-Bhoi have received free treatment...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State to seek AIIMS-like status for NEIGRIHMS

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 27: The state government will push the...

Ronnie slams VPP’s decision to abstain

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 27: The decision of the Voice of...

NPP ‘shortlists’ four candidates for bypoll

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 27: The National People’s Party (NPP) on...
Load more

Popular news

State to seek AIIMS-like status for NEIGRIHMS

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 27: The state government will push the...

Ronnie slams VPP’s decision to abstain

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 27: The decision of the Voice of...

NPP ‘shortlists’ four candidates for bypoll

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 27: The National People’s Party (NPP) on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img