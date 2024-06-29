NEET row: CBI conducts raids across Gujarat, 5 arrested

Ahmedabad, June 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted raids across Gujarat and arrested five persons related to the NEET scam, which has created an uproar across the country.

An official identified the three out of five accused as Ehsan ul Haq, Principal of Oasis School in Hazaribagh, who also served as the City Coordinator for the NEET exam in Hazaribagh; Mohammad Imtiaz, Vice Principal; and Jamaluddin, a journalist associated with a local newspaper.

The official said that all the accused have been detained in connection with facilitating the alleged paper leak. He said that the raids were conducted in four districts of Panchmahal, Kheda, Anand, and Ahmedabad. “We have also registered six FIRs in the NEET-UG paper leak in Gujarat so far,” the CBI official said.

The first case of the paper leak in Gujarat was reported from Godhra. The NEET-UG exam, administered by the NTA, serves as a gateway for aspiring medical professionals seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other allied courses across a vast network of educational institutions in the country. This year, the examination was held on May 5 in which over 23 lakh candidates appeared.

IANS